Motability Slashes Mileage Allowance and Introduces Driving Monitoring Technology

The Motability scheme has halved its annual mileage allowance and introduced a new telematics system, prompting concerns about the impact on disabled motorists, particularly those in rural areas. The changes, which come into effect in July 2026 for new leases, include a reduced allowance and stricter monitoring of driving behavior, with potential consequences for scheme participation.

The Department for Work and Pensions has responded to significant changes implemented by the Motability charity, which have drastically reduced the annual mileage allowance for disabled individuals. Effective July 1, 2026, motorists on the Motability scheme will now be permitted to travel 10,000 miles per year before incurring an excess charge. This represents a halving of the previous allowance, which stood at 20,000 miles.

Exceeding the new limit will result in a charge of 25p per mile, a substantial increase from the previous 5p per mile excess charge. In response to concerns, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts formally questioned the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, regarding the impact of this reduction on disabled people residing in rural areas. Sir Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Social Security and Disability, indicated that the government estimates approximately 25% of Motability users will be negatively affected by this policy shift. He emphasized that the responsibility for the scheme's terms and administration rests with the Motability Foundation and its Board of Governors. The changes were officially announced on March 26 and are applicable only to new leases, with existing leases remaining unaffected. Motability Foundation has stated that an estimated 75% of their current customers already drive fewer than the newly proposed 10,000 miles annually. While acknowledging that some customers will experience adverse effects, the Foundation is reportedly exploring potential mitigation strategies for limited circumstances. This announcement follows the recent introduction of new technology for all new drivers and individuals under 30 on a lease. This technology mandates the installation of telematics devices, often referred to as black boxes, into vehicles and requires drivers to download a specific app onto their mobile phones. These devices monitor driving behavior, including speed and braking patterns, generating weekly assessments rated as green, amber, or red. Accumulating four red assessments within a 12-month period could lead to removal from the Motability scheme. A trial of this technology in Northern Ireland last year resulted in 300 individuals having their vehicles removed. The scheme has clarified that a ‘red week’ warning, if followed by two consecutive ‘red week’ warnings or four within a 12-month span, will result in the potential loss of the vehicle. Motability has confirmed that the system records and transmits precise driver location, direction, current speed, journey duration, braking and cornering behavior, mobile phone usage (including phone model, ID, and operating system), and background location data via both network and GPS. Motability has also addressed concerns about 'high usage,' stating that while it can trigger a red alert, there are no limitations on the number of journeys. They maintain that high usage alone, if it is the sole reason for a red score, will not impact a customer’s lease, provided driving remains safe. The Drive Smart scheme, which commenced on April 13, utilizes a device that attaches to the car’s windscreen and pairs with a phone app, rather than solely relying on a location tracker. A spokesperson for Motability Operations reiterated that the scheme’s primary purpose is to ensure disabled people remain mobile and that Drive Smart does not impose limits on journeys, duration, or time of travel. They highlighted industry data suggesting these factors correlate with accident likelihood. The spokesperson also stressed that while high usage can trigger a red week in a minority of cases, it will not affect a lease if it is the only contributing factor to the red score. Drive Smart, they emphasized, is designed to reward safer driving through telemetry data, not to penalize vehicle use. Upon receiving the telematics device, which is small enough for postal delivery, users are notified via email about the registration process through a smartphone app, with a 10-day window to complete setup and begin usage. In addition to the telematics device, Motability has issued recommendations for motorists to take a break every hour and limit themselves to six trips per day. Exceeding these recommendations will trigger a red score, although it is stated that this will not affect the customer’s lease. These significant changes to both mileage allowances and driving monitoring are set to profoundly impact the daily lives and independence of many disabled individuals relying on the Motability scheme





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