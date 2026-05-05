Mother, 36, faces dying within a year after initially blaming sickness on bad milk - as her weight plummets to just 4st 8lb

Emilie Cullum, 36, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, was initially diagnosed with Crohn's disease after experiencing persistent vomiting. She later received a devastating diagnosis of gastroparesis, a rare condition causing delayed stomach emptying, leading to severe weight loss and a grim prognosis.

Emilie Cullum, a 36-year-old mother of three from St Albans, Hertfordshire, initially dismissed her vomiting after breakfast as a result of spoiled milk. However, when the sickness persisted for ten days and she struggled to keep food down, she realized a more serious issue was at play.

After a visit to the A&E department, Ms. Cullum was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, an incurable inflammatory bowel condition. Despite this diagnosis, her symptoms continued to worsen over the following three months, preventing her from sharing meals with her family. A private consultation in February 2025 revealed a devastating second diagnosis: gastroparesis, a rare condition where the stomach cannot effectively empty its contents, leading to significantly delayed digestion.

This condition has resulted in dramatic weight loss for Ms. Cullum, plummeting from 8st 5lb to a mere 4st 8lb. She now faces a grim prognosis, with doctors estimating she may have less than a year to live. The specialist explained that the pain originates from her abdomen, where gastroparesis disrupts the nerves responsible for signaling the stomach to empty. Ms. Cullum expressed the heartbreaking fear of leaving her children, describing it as 'horrific' and 'unthinkable'.

She was even told by medical professionals that she was essentially 'forced' anorexic due to her extreme weight loss, further emphasizing the urgency of her situation. While she has managed to gain some weight, reaching just over 5st after undergoing a jejunostomy – a procedure that delivers nutrients directly to the small intestine – she remains critically underweight.

Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £200,000 for private total parenteral nutrition (TPN) treatment, which would provide nutrients directly into her bloodstream. This treatment would allow Ms. Cullum to receive care at home with a private nurse, enabling her to spend precious time with her family, particularly her children who are preparing for their GCSEs. The fundraiser highlights the urgency of the situation, stating that without this treatment, her life expectancy will be significantly shortened.

Currently, Ms. Cullum is receiving fluids, nutrition, and medication intravenously through a Hickman line and a PICC line in a residential hospital, aiming to reach a weight of 6st 9lb to qualify for the private TPN treatment. However, these extended hospital stays mean prolonged separation from her husband, Kyle, and their children, adding to the emotional toll of her illness.

Gastroparesis affects the normal muscle movements of the stomach, impacting its ability to empty properly, and affects over 1.5 million people in the US and up to 4% of people in the UK to some extent





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Gastroparesis Crohn's Disease Weight Loss Rare Condition TPN Gofundme Health Illness

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