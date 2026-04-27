Mother Accused of Infanticide Insists Death Was a Tragic Accident

Nicole Blain, 30, denies murdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea Wilson, claiming the baby's death was a tragic accident and she would 'never in a million years' harm her child. The trial at the High Court in Glasgow has heard conflicting accounts of the events leading to Thea's death, with the prosecution alleging Blain caused fatal injuries through shaking and blunt force trauma.

Nicole Blain, a 30-year-old mother, is standing trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of the murder of her 19-day-old daughter, Thea Wilson. Blain maintains her innocence, asserting she would never intentionally harm her child and that Thea’s death was the result of a devastating accident.

She testified that on the day of the incident, in July 2023, she had placed Thea in her crib at their Greenock flat and briefly fell asleep. Upon waking, she discovered Thea lying on the floor beside the crib, missing her nappy and blanket. The prosecution alleges that Blain intentionally caused Thea’s death by shaking her and inflicting blunt force trauma, accusations she vehemently denies.

The court has previously heard conflicting accounts, including testimony from Thea’s paternal grandmother who stated Blain initially blamed another child present in the flat for the injuries. However, during her own testimony, Blain stated she had no knowledge of how Thea sustained the injuries, expressing only a recollection of the horrific moment she found her daughter. The medical evidence presented to the jury details a series of severe injuries sustained by Thea, including two broken ribs and three skull fractures.

These fractures are consistent with a forceful impact against a hard surface, and other injuries suggest the possibility of shaken baby syndrome. Blain, visibly distressed during her testimony, repeatedly emphasized her love for Thea and her inability to comprehend how such injuries could have occurred. She stated, 'Never in a million years' would she intentionally harm her baby, and refuted any suggestion that she was attempting to deflect blame.

She described the trauma of discovering Thea on the floor and the enduring pain of holding her daughter as she died in her arms. The prosecution challenged Blain’s account, suggesting it was implausible that another young child could have inflicted such extensive injuries. Blain stood firm in her assertion that she did not believe the other child was responsible for Thea’s death, reiterating her belief that the tragedy was a result of a terrible accident.

Blain expressed profound remorse and self-blame, stating that her only regret was falling asleep and leaving Thea unattended. She acknowledged that she would carry the weight of this event for the rest of her life. Advocate depute Alan Cameron questioned the logic of attributing such severe injuries to accidental causes, labeling the suggestion as 'just nonsense'.

Blain responded by maintaining her position, stating that in her view, the other child did not cause Thea’s death and that the incident was a tragic accident. She reiterated her acceptance of responsibility for being asleep at the time, acknowledging that this was the sole factor to blame. The trial continues, with the jury tasked with determining whether Blain intentionally harmed Thea, or whether her death was indeed the result of a tragic and unforeseen accident.

The case hinges on the credibility of Blain’s testimony and the interpretation of the medical evidence presented, as well as the conflicting accounts of events that have emerged throughout the proceedings. The emotional toll on all involved is immense, particularly for the families of both Blain and Thea, as they await the verdict that will determine the course of justice in this heartbreaking case. The court is carefully considering all evidence to reach a just conclusion





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Infanticide Murder Trial Tragic Accident Shaken Baby Syndrome High Court Glasgow

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