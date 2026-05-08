Mother and Boyfriend Sentenced to 27 Years for Death of Abused Toddler Kol Page

Zoe Coutts and Scott O'Connor were convicted and sentenced for the death of two-year-old Kol Page, who suffered severe abuse while in their care. The case involved extensive investigations, including analysis of messages, CCTV, and medical evidence, revealing the sustained abuse Kol endured. His foster parents shared their heartbreaking experiences, emphasizing the love and care they provided during his final years.

A mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to a combined 27 years in prison following the tragic death of her young son, Kol Page.

The two-year-old was discovered by the London Ambulance Service on April 25, 2022, not breathing, with severe bruises on his face and a critical abdominal injury, likely caused by a stamp or punch. Despite surviving for two more years, Kol succumbed to his injuries on June 29, 2024, at the age of four years and three months.

Zoe Coutts, 35, and Scott O'Connor, 36, initially blamed Kol's injuries on his 'clumsiness' before turning on each other in a desperate attempt to evade justice. Investigators from the Metropolitan Police meticulously analyzed thousands of messages between the couple, reviewed CCTV footage, and conducted extensive interviews to prove that Kol's injuries occurred while he was under their care. The couple was convicted on March 25 at Southwark Crown Court after a four-week trial.

Coutts was found guilty of allowing the death of a child and sentenced to nine years and 109 days in prison, while O'Connor was convicted of manslaughter and received an 18-year custodial sentence with an additional five-year extended term. Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who led the investigation, expressed her outrage at the abuse Kol endured in what should have been a safe environment.

She praised the relentless efforts of detectives who uncovered the couple's lies through months of messages, disturbing images, and CCTV evidence, revealing the sustained abuse Kol suffered. Blackburn also thanked the first responders, medical staff, and foster carers who provided Kol with care and compassion during his final years. In a heartbreaking victim impact statement, Kol's foster parents described the profound love they had for him, despite his severe injuries.

They recounted how they initially moved into the hospital to care for him, noting his distinctive cry and the pain he endured. They shared how Kol found comfort in the presence of an emotional support dog and even bought him guinea pigs after seeing how they soothed him. The foster parents expressed their deep bond with Kol, stating that they saw him as their own child and were blessed to have cared for him during his short life.

The case has been particularly harrowing for all involved, highlighting the devastating consequences of child abuse and the importance of justice for vulnerable victims





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