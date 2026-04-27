Mother and Millionaire Son in High Court Battle Over £2 Million Inheritance

A 72-year-old mother is suing her millionaire son in the High Court, alleging he threatened to leave her destitute and exploited her guilt for years. The dispute centers around £1 million in loans and a £1 million home.

A deeply fractured family relationship is at the heart of a High Court dispute, as 72-year-old Moya Montgomerie battles her 55-year-old son, Jason Minns, over a contested £2 million.

Ms. Montgomerie alleges that her son has systematically exploited her emotional vulnerabilities, particularly her guilt surrounding her divorce and its impact on him during his childhood, to extract financial gain throughout his adult life. She claims he threatened to leave her homeless and cut off contact with her grandchildren while repeatedly requesting funds for his lifestyle and property investments.

The core of the dispute revolves around loans totaling £1 million that Ms. Montgomerie asserts she provided to her son, and a £1 million home in Hampshire currently held in the names of Mr. Minns and his wife, Stephanie. Ms. Montgomerie contends that her son promised to transfer ownership of the house to her as partial repayment of his debts, a promise she now claims he has reneged on, resorting to threats of destitution.

Mr. Minns and his wife vehemently deny these allegations, portraying Ms. Montgomerie as a 'serial liar' and claiming she is, in fact, the debtor, owing them £310,000. They argue that much of the money Ms. Montgomerie provided was a gift, and any transfer of the Hampshire property was contingent upon her settling this alleged debt.

The history of the property is also contested, with Ms. Montgomerie claiming she initially loaned £500,000 to her son to pay off the mortgage before she and her partner, Dick Houtzagers, moved in, adding to a previous £600,000 in loans extended before 2008. The case has already revealed a difficult family background, with the judge acknowledging the deeply entrenched animosity between mother and son, describing the situation as each party accusing the other of dishonesty and manipulation.

Ms. Montgomerie, who practices alternative therapies such as reiki, crystal healing, and angel card reading, experienced a challenging childhood marked by the loss of both parents and a subsequent upbringing in poverty. She had her son at the age of 17, and the divorce that followed left a lasting emotional impact, which her son allegedly exploited.

The legal arguments presented by Ms. Montgomerie's barrister, Helen Brander, detail a pattern of financial requests from Mr. Minns, often accompanied by threats and emotional manipulation. Ms. Montgomerie allegedly complied with these requests out of fear of rejection and the loss of contact with her grandchildren. The barrister argues that Mr. Minns deliberately preyed on his mother's vulnerabilities, effectively 'cowing' her into submission.

Ms. Montgomerie is seeking a court order to compel the transfer of the Hampshire property and the repayment of the £1 million in loans, along with reimbursement for mortgage payments made after 2008 and compensation for a loan secured against another property she owns. However, Mr. Minns and Stephanie maintain their innocence, asserting they owe Ms. Montgomerie no more than £40,000, which they claim is offset by the debt she owes them.

The case highlights a complex web of financial transactions, broken promises, and deeply rooted family resentments, leaving the future of the Hampshire property and the mother-son relationship hanging in the balance. The court will need to untangle years of accusations and counter-accusations to determine the truth and reach a just resolution





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