Mother Blames GHB for Son's Death in Frankston Home Invasion

Leeanne Stewart claims GHB drug use cost her son Kanon Greene his life in Frankston. Daughter Elisha Greene faces charges for the alleged home invasion and car theft.

Leeanne Stewart has publicly attributed the death of her son to the illicit drug GHB following a fatal incident in Frankston. Kanon Greene, aged 31, died on Sunday after being stabbed during an alleged home invasion that occurred at a residential property on the corner of Leonard and Beach streets. Stewart confirmed the tragic loss of her son to the Daily Mail on Monday, marking a somber turn in a case that has sparked significant community and legal attention.

Details of the Fatal Frankston Incident

Police allege that Kanon Greene was the victim of a home invasion that went fatally wrong. The incident resulted in his death after he sustained stab wounds at the property where the break-in took place. Stewart confirmed his passing on Monday, providing a personal perspective on the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation. The location, situated at the intersection of Leonard and Beach streets in Frankston, is where authorities discovered Greene after the attack.

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Elisha Greene Charged in Connection

Elisha Greene, the sister of the deceased, has been formally charged in relation to the incident. She appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court via videolink from the cells at Dandenong Police Station on Monday. During the hearing, Elisha Greene made no application for bail and was subsequently remanded in custody. The charges against her include aggravated home invasion and car theft, linking her directly to the events of the previous day.

Allegations of GHB Drug Use

Leeanne Stewart explicitly stated that her son died because of his use of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as juice. She told reporters that Kanon had taken the drug with friends the day before the alleged attack. Stewart recounted a history of his struggle with the substance, noting he had only been out of jail for less than six weeks prior to his death. He was subject to a judicial monitoring program at the time, which he had been required to follow due to previous offenses.

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Background and Criminal History

Stewart detailed her son's long-standing issues with the law, noting he first began using the drug about five years ago. She claimed he had been jailed twice previously, with one incident involving a kidnapping plot related to his addiction. Her description of his criminal record highlighted a pattern of theft, particularly involving motorbikes and theft from motorbike shops, rather than violent crimes like bank robbery. Video footage shared on his social media showed him riding a motorbike dangerously down a country road with a friend filming.

Mental Health and Family Concerns

The court heard evidence that Elisha Greene suffers from schizophrenia, which may have impacted her involvement in the events. Stewart expressed concern over the lack of access to psychiatric care, stating she had been unable to speak with her daughter because authorities have not allowed contact. She criticized the system for requiring police presence before mental health teams would assess her daughter, leaving her feeling helpless in getting appropriate treatment for her child's severe mental state.

Community Reaction and Legal Proceedings

Despite the severe allegations and her son's troubled past, Leanne Stewart described Kanon as a beautiful and nice person who lost his way. She highlighted messages from acquaintances who cared for him, referencing a 2022 social media apology where he expressed remorse for his actions. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with funeral expenses. The legal process continues as Elisha Greene remains in custody, with no bail application granted during her initial appearance.