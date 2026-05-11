Mother Convicted of Battering Her Infant Daughter Goes on Trial for Murder after Deadly Injuries Two Years Later

Sarah Ngaba, 32, was found guilty in 2020 of inflicting severe head injuries on baby Eliza, causing a fractured skull and contributing to Eliza's death in August 2022 from a viral respiratory infection. Ngaba argues infanticide as a partial defence, claiming her mind was disturbed due to childbirth complications.

A mother convicted of battering her infant daughter has today gone on trial accused of her murder, after the child died from the catastrophic injuries two years later.

Sarah Ngaba, 32, was found guilty in 2020 of inflicting 'dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting' head injuries on baby Eliza, then just seven weeks old. Eliza was discharged from hospital into foster care the month after the attack and survived for 33 months, until she ultimately died in hospital on August 15 2022 from a viral respiratory infection. Ngaba accepts that the head injuries were a cause of Eliza’s death but denies murder.

Instead, she argues the killing was ‘infanticide’, a partial defence available in cases when the mother’s mind was ‘disturbed’ having not recovered fully from the effects of childbirth. Prosecutors have rejected her plea





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Criminal Justice Murder Conviction Infanticide Defence Childbirth-Related Disturbance Of Mind Severe Injuries Viral Respiratory Infection Respiratory Complications Foster Care Trial

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