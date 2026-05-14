Mother Convicted of Killing Ex-Husband in Doorstep Acid Attack

A mother has been found guilty of manslaughter after orchestrating a doorstep acid attack that resulted in the death of her ex-husband. Danny Cahalane was attacked by two suspects from London at his home in Plymouth, Devon, over a £120,000 debt.

A mother sobbed as she was today convicted of killing her ex-husband in a doorstep acid attack that she orchestrated with a crime boss and his gang of hitmen for £2,000.

Danny Cahalane was attacked by two suspects from London at his home in Plymouth, Devon, last February. The fitness instructor was the target of the doorstep acid attack over a £120,000 debt after he gambled away a drug kingpin's money. He died from his injuries 10 weeks later. His ex-wife Paris Wilson, 35, has been found guilty of manslaughter following an eight-week trial at Winchester Crown Court – but she was cleared of murder





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Mother Convicted Manslaughter Doorstep Acid Attack Ex-Husband Danny Cahalane Plymouth Devon £120 000 Debt Drug Kingpin's Money Orchestrated Crime Boss Gang Of Hitmen £2 000 Died From Injuries Ex-Wife Paris Wilson Winchester Crown Court Eight-Week Trial Cleared Of Murder Two Suspects From London Doorstep Acid Attack £120 000 Debt Drug Kingpin's Money Orchestrated Crime Boss Gang Of Hitmen £2 000 Died From Injuries Ex-Wife Paris Wilson Winchester Crown Court Eight-Week Trial Cleared Of Murder

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