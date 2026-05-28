Mother Convicted of Murdering 14-Month-Old Son in 'Last Act of Control' After Social Services Planned Removal

Emma Barnett, 36, was found guilty of murdering her toddler Oakley by feeding him a lethal cocktail of prescription drugs in a loft hideout. The act, described as a deliberate last exertion of control, occurred as social services prepared to take the child into care, as they had with her five older children. The jury rejected her claims of accident after just six hours.

Emma Barnett , a 36-year-old mother of six, was convicted of murdering her 14-month-old son, Oakley, after a standoff with police at her home in Loughton, Essex.

The incident occurred in November 2024, following a series of events where social services were preparing to remove Oakley from her care, as they had previously done with her five older children. Barnett, who had a documented history of mental health crises, had been under the supervision of county council social workers since September 2022.

Oakley was placed on a Child Protection Plan shortly after his birth in September 2023, and by July 2024, long-term fostering orders were issued for four of her other children, while the fifth went to live with their father. An interim care order was also implemented in September 2024, providing Barnett with round-the-clock support, though she had expressed concerns about her ability to care for her children.

A critical court hearing was scheduled for November 8, 2024, to determine Oakley's future, but Barnett claimed she and the child were unwell and requested to attend via video link. The prosecution argued that this was a deliberate move to maintain control, noting she was well enough to drive to a pharmacy and collect prescription medications.

After the virtual hearing, she messaged a social worker saying, "I'm going to the Forest," and added, "gotta lose my phone now," prompting a police search. Barnett drove her Nissan Leaf to Epping Forest, leaving it there to mislead authorities, before returning home and hiding with Oakley in her loft. Inside the loft, she mixed a lethal cocktail of prescription drugs-Promethazine, an antihistamine, and Mirtazapine, an antidepressant-and fed it to Oakley through his bottle and a syringe.

She then attempted to hang herself using a rope but was interrupted when police arrived. Officers, using bodycam footage, gently coaxed her to come down, but she suddenly tearfully confessed, "I killed him.

" Police forced entry and found Oakley unresponsive; he later died in the hospital weeks later. Barnett was arrested at the scene for murder.

During the trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the prosecution, led by Chris Paxton KC, described the act as a "last act of control," emphasizing that Barnett deliberately hid from police, set a false trail in the forest, and ensured she and Oakley would die together, preventing social services from taking him as they had with her other children. Barnett's defense claimed she had accidentally mixed up the bottles, intending to consume the drugs herself, and also suggested she might have accidentally rolled onto Oakley while sleeping.

The jury, however, saw through these lies and convicted her after only six hours of deliberation. Barnett showed no emotion as the unanimous verdict was delivered. She was seen earlier in a police mugshot glaring at the camera. Mr Justice Derek Sweeting KC adjourned sentencing until June 5 for pre-sentence reports, noting that murder carries a mandatory life sentence and his role would be to set the minimum term.

No family members were present in court to support Barnett. The case highlighted systemic failures in social care, as Barnett had been known to authorities for years, yet tragedy still unfolded. The court heard that Barnett had episodes of mental health crisis, but her actions on that day were calculated and purposeful, aimed at exerting a final control over her child's fate. The officer who saved her from the hanging attempt was hailed as heroic.

The conviction brings a measure of justice for Oakley, whose life was tragically cut short by his mother's desperate and fatal actions





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Emma Barnett Oakley Murder Mother Kills Baby Child Protection Social Services Prescription Drug Overdose Last Act Of Control Cambridge Crown Court Mental Health Crisis Epping Forest Police Standoff Life Sentence Jury Conviction

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