Mother Drowns After Becoming Trapped in Sea Defence Boulders Amid Emergency Response Delays

An inquest has revealed the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Saffron Cole-Nottage, a 32-year-old mother who drowned after becoming trapped between sea defence boulders in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Despite desperate attempts by bystanders to free her, delays in the emergency response meant she succumbed to the rising tide. The incident has raised questions about the coordination between emergency services.

A tragic incident unfolded in Lowestoft , Suffolk , when Saffron Cole-Nottage, a 32-year-old mother of six, lost her life after becoming trapped between sea defence boulders while walking her dog, Blue.

The harrowing event occurred on February 2 last year, as Saffron stumbled on a path near the promenade sea wall around 7:45 pm, plunging headfirst into the rocks with her legs exposed. Her daughter, whose identity remains protected for legal reasons, witnessed the fall and immediately screamed for help. Two men and a girl who were nearby rushed to the scene, attempting to free Saffron for approximately 15 minutes as she begged for assistance.

Despite their efforts, the rising tide engulfed her, and she succumbed to drowning before emergency services could intervene. The inquest held in Ipswich revealed critical delays in the emergency response. A 999 call was made to the East of England Ambulance Service at 7:52 pm, but firefighters were not dispatched until around 8:10 pm, despite contact between the ambulance service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at 8:04 pm or 8:05 pm.

A subsequent call from the Coastguard to the fire service further complicated the response time. By the time firefighters arrived, Saffron had already perished. Witnesses recounted the desperate attempts to save her, with one man, Alex Singleton-Dent, describing how he and another passer-by, Ian Jones, tried to pull her free but were unable to do so. The woman's daughter had already tried to yank off her mother's trainers in an attempt to free her.

The inquest heard that Saffron was more than three times the legal drink-drive alcohol limit at the time of her death, though this was not considered a direct cause of the accident. The tragedy has left her family and friends devastated, with Saffron remembered as a loving and devoted mother who adored her children. The inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the delay in emergency services' response and whether it could have altered the outcome





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Drowning Emergency Response Inquest Lowestoft Suffolk

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