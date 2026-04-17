Mother fears for son's health after he ingests potentially asbestos-contaminated toy sand

A mother is exploring legal options after her three-year-old son swallowed material from a dinosaur excavation toy, which was later recalled due to potential asbestos contamination. She expresses outrage at the toy retailer's initial dismissal of her concerns and lack of direct communication regarding the hazard.

Charli Aitken, a 24-year-old mother from Lincoln, is experiencing profound distress and is contemplating legal action after her young son, Rudi, aged three, ingested the contents of a dinosaur excavation toy. The product, identified as Let's Dig Out Dinosaur Eggs, was purchased from Smyths Toys in early December as a Christmas present. What began as a fun, educational activity for Rudi soon escalated into a deeply worrying situation for his mother.

In February, while engaged in messy play at home, Rudi inadvertently swallowed a significant amount of the 'dinosaur sand' contained within the egg. This incident immediately triggered alarm bells for Charli, who promptly contacted NHS 111. Following this, she reached out to Smyths Toys directly to inquire about the product's composition. The initial response from the retailer was reassuring, stating that the material was made from plaster of Paris, was considered non-toxic, and therefore not dangerous. This information, coupled with the advice from NHS 111 that the small amount ingested was unlikely to cause harm, temporarily eased Charli's fears. However, her relief was short-lived. A few weeks later, Smyths Toys issued a product recall notice, a development that sent a wave of horror through Charli. The recall stated that testing had revealed that the material inside some of these products might contain trace levels of asbestos. This revelation left Charli, a civil servant, in a state of profound anxiety about the potential long-term health implications for her son. She has voiced strong criticism of Smyths Toys, accusing them of a complete lack of empathy, compassion, and accountability throughout the ordeal. Charli recounted the events, explaining that the dinosaur egg was chosen because of Rudi's passion for dinosaurs and intended as a stocking filler. During their play session, which involved various tools to excavate the toy dinosaur, Rudi scooped a large amount of the sand into his mouth. The sight of her son with his mouth full of the material naturally led to immediate panic. Her call to NHS 111 was directed to the poison team, who, after being informed of the small quantity ingested, reassured her that it was unlikely to be toxic but advised her to contact Smyths Toys and monitor Rudi closely. Her subsequent email to Smyths Toys, requesting a list of ingredients, was met with a response claiming the product was safe and non-toxic, along with a £10 gift voucher. Charli found this reply to be unprofessional and insufficient, insisting on a detailed breakdown of the ingredients. The fact that Smyths Toys then stated they did not possess an ingredient list for a children's toy was, in her view, even more concerning, highlighting a disturbing lack of diligence in their product safety protocols. Charli expressed her deep disappointment, stating, 'They just showed no empathy, compassion or accountability. But I trusted what Smyths said. I trusted it was non-toxic.' This trust was shattered on March 23rd when, without any prior direct communication about the potential hazard, Charli received a product recall notice from Smyths Toys. The notice advised returning the toy for a refund, citing the potential presence of asbestos. Charli was mortified, stating, 'All I saw was asbestos and my heart dropped.' She was particularly dismayed that the company had not contacted her directly about a matter that so directly affected her son, especially since she had recently signed up for their mailing list. The recall notice merely advised disposing of the product or returning it to a store. Charli suspects her emails may have prompted the recall, but was frustrated by the lack of direct notification. She attempted to contact Smyths Toys 16 times, seeking information about their internal processes, risk assessments, and remedial actions, but received no substantive response. Eventually, a blunt, unapologetic reply simply stated that the material was gypsum, which they equated to plaster of Paris. Charli vehemently disagreed, pointing out that gypsum is a building material with documented links to cancer and asbestos, and questioned why such a material would be used in a children's toy. The long-term uncertainty surrounding asbestos exposure weighed heavily on her, as symptoms can manifest much later in life. She emphasized that without knowing the type and quantity of asbestos her son was exposed to, the full extent of the risk remained unknown. Charli feels she did everything right as a parent by seeking advice from NHS 111 and Smyths Toys, but now questions the reliability of that advice. She is now considering legal action to hold the company accountable, feeling that Smyths Toys has attempted to brush the issue under the rug. She believes the company should have contacted her directly upon learning of her son's ingestion of the product, as this led to her receiving incorrect advice and consequently missing the opportunity for potential medical intervention for Rudi. The product recall encompassed seven toy items sold by Smyths and explicitly warned that the sand-like material within the kit might be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos, posing a health risk. Consumers were strongly advised to cease using the product immediately and to keep it out of children's reach. Smyths Toys stated that a comprehensive review of its sand toy products was underway, and they were awaiting the findings and guidance from relevant authorities





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