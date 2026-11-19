Elizabeth Jimenez forgives Nick Tay, who killed her daughter Maria in a 2017 crash. The family welcomed the driver into their home, demonstrating extraordinary compassion after a tragic loss.

Elizabeth Jimenez experienced a profound emotional crisis when she dialed the number for Nick Tay, the man responsible for her daughter's death. Her hands shook with grief as she prepared to speak to someone who had shattered her family just hours earlier. The driver had consumed two glasses of wine before taking the wheel of her daughter Maria's car, crashing it at high speed and ending Maria's life at age twenty-four.

Mother Declares Love Instead of Rage

Elizabeth, a resident of Guildford, chose an unprecedented path by expressing love rather than fury. She stated that Nick needed to know she loved him before opening her mouth in anger. Even Maria's father, Fernando, could not initially understand her reaction to the tragedy. He remained shattered by grief and unable to process the sudden loss of their child.

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Tragic Crash Details and Immediate Aftermath

Maria died on March twenty-two, two thousand seventeen, after police arrived at the Jimenez home at six in the morning. The officer delivered news of a fatal car accident that left the family devastated. Elizabeth collapsed to the floor upon hearing the news, unable to accept that her wonderful daughter was gone. The shock was immediate and overwhelming for both parents.

Nick Tay's Background and Relationship

Nick Tay, age twenty-five, had been in a three-month relationship with Maria, a linguistics student at Brighton University. He arrived from Singapore to study at the University of Surrey. They met at a music group based in Guildford and connected over shared recent breakups. Maria described him as a kind and thoughtful young man who supported her emotionally during a difficult period.

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Unconditional Forgiveness and Integration into Family

Elizabeth and Fernando decided to forgive Nick Tay completely, viewing the event as a tragic accident rather than an act of malice. They invited Nick into their family home and treated him like a son. This act of radical compassion defied conventional expectations of grief. The parents believed there was no room for blame given the sudden and accidental nature of the crash.

Maria's Future Plans and Lasting Legacy

Maria was a talented student who spoke Spanish and Korean, only months away from graduating. She had planned to become a teacher in Korea following her graduation in early two thousand seventeen. Her parents recalled her as the soul of every party who brought joy to others. Her final phone call ended with the words I love you, a phrase that now carries deep resonance for her grieving family.