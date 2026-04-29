Mother Found Guilty of Murder in Death of 19-Day-Old Daughter

Nicole Blain, 30, was convicted of murdering her daughter, Thea June Wilson, after her claims of accidental injury were dismissed by the High Court in Glasgow. Evidence revealed catastrophic injuries consistent with violent abuse and a deliberate attempt to shift blame.

A Scottish mother, Nicole Blain, has been convicted of the murder of her 19-day-old daughter, Thea June Wilson, after a court dismissed her claims that the infant’s fatal injuries were caused by another child.

The tragic events unfolded in July 2023 at Blain’s flat in Greenock, Glasgow. The High Court heard harrowing details of the ‘catastrophic’ injuries sustained by Thea, including multiple skull fractures, broken ribs, and brain damage – injuries indicative of violent shaking and impact against a hard surface. Blain initially told authorities she awoke from a nap to find her daughter injured, and falsely accused another young child present in the flat of being responsible.

This narrative was swiftly debunked by prosecutors, who labeled her account as ‘nonsense’. The trial revealed a disturbing pattern of deception from Blain, who also attempted to portray herself as a loving mother through text messages to Thea’s grandmother, Laura Wilson.

However, evidence presented by a pathologist definitively ruled out the possibility of accidental injury, such as a simple fall, as the cause of Thea’s severe trauma. The pathologist’s testimony aligned with the prosecution’s argument that the injuries were consistent with deliberate, forceful abuse. A resurfaced TikTok video from a ‘gender reveal’ party further cast a shadow on Blain’s character, showing her brandishing a knife and displaying aggressive behavior.

The video, taken shortly before Thea’s birth, depicts Blain’s frustration and anger, offering a glimpse into her volatile temperament. Thea was described by family as a ‘perfect’ baby at birth, but Blain soon claimed to be struggling with postnatal depression, a claim that did not excuse her actions in the eyes of the court. The harrowing testimony of Thea’s grandmother, Laura Wilson, painted a picture of a loving family initially overjoyed by the baby’s arrival.

Mrs. Wilson recounted a frantic phone call from Blain on the day of the incident, during which she heard ‘piercing’ screams and a distressed mother mumbling about not knowing what to do. Blain initially claimed to have found Thea on the floor without clothes and with a bump on her head, then shifted blame to another child. The court heard that Thea suffered significant non-accidental head trauma, along with injuries to her ribs and neck, suggesting a brutal assault.

Social worker Stacey Jones testified that Blain repeatedly blamed another child for the injuries, further solidifying the prosecution’s case. Despite Blain’s tearful testimony claiming the death was a ‘tragic accident’, the jury found her guilty of murder. Lord Scott stated he would impose a life sentence and ordered a further assessment before determining the length of the custodial term. Blain was immediately remanded in custody, breaking down in tears as she was led away in handcuffs.

The case serves as a devastating reminder of the vulnerability of infants and the horrific consequences of abuse





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