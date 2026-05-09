Mother jailed for 10 years for allowing boyfriend to beat son to death

Zoe Coutts was accused of allowing her boyfriend to inflict harm to her child, which led to the toddler's brain damage and death.

A mother who allowed her boyfriend to beat her two-year-old son to death has been jailed today for 10 years. Her former partner was sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter and a five-year extended licence period.

The toddler, whose name was Kol Page, was found brain damaged and severely injured after being attacked by Scott O'Connor in April 2022, and passed away two years later aged four. Footage released by police showed the mother wailing to officers: 'It's not fair' after the paramedics arrived





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Coutts Scott O'connor Mum Boyfriend Crime Manslaughter Brain Damage Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hulu Lands in Hot Water with Zoe Kravitz After Promoting Cancelled SeriesHulu has faced backlash from Zoe Kravitz after they attempted to cash in on her engagement to Harry Styles by promoting her now-cancelled series High Fidelity. The streamer resurrected the series for their Instagram followers, sparking criticism from Kravitz and the internet.

Read more »

Zoë Kravitz blasts 'tacky' Harry Styles reference to promote her cancelled showZoë Kravitz has slammed a network airing one of her past shows after it used her relationship with Harry Styles to promote it.

Read more »

Should Keir Starmer resign? The i Paper experts’ verdictsHugo Gye, Adam Boulton, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown and Zoë Grünewald discuss the PM's options

Read more »

Zoe Ball - a potential replacement for Claudia and TessZoe Ball has been a Strictly buff and has followed all the series' professional dancers, judges, and the official fan page. She also presented the spin-off show It Takes Two, which the BBC is considering. Nine shortlisted stars were summoned for full-scale dress rehearsals to secure the hosting job. Other names in the mix are Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, and Alex Jones, each with their own appeal.

Read more »