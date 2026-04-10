Mother Killed in Crash After Phone Use, Alcohol and Cocaine, Inquest Finds

A young mother died in a road traffic collision after being found to have been using her phone and under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, an inquest has heard. The tragic event highlights the dangers of distracted driving and the devastating impact of substance use while driving.

A tragic incident claimed the life of Chloe Lightfoot, a 33-year-old mother, when her campervan collided with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on the A66 in Durham. The inquest into her death revealed a combination of factors that contributed to the devastating outcome. Ms. Lightfoot, who had been working a late shift at the Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub, was driving home when the collision occurred.

Evidence presented at the Crook Coroners' Court indicated that she was over the legal drink-drive limit and had traces of cocaine in her system at the time of the crash. Furthermore, phone records showed that she had unlocked her device just as the accident happened, leading investigators to conclude that her attention was diverted, causing her to fail to see the approaching lorry. The collision resulted in fatal injuries for Ms. Lightfoot, highlighting the dangers of impaired driving and distracted driving. The HGV driver, Jonathan Robinson, expressed shock in his statement, and another witness, Mark Wilson, stated that there was nothing the driver could have done to prevent the crash. Following the inquest, the Assistant Coroner Leslie Hamilton concluded that the cause of death was a road traffic collision, influenced by cocaine, alcohol, and phone use. \In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ms. Lightfoot's family and friends have shared heartfelt tributes, remembering her as a vibrant and loving individual. Her mother, Karen Hodgson, spoke of her daughter's zest for life, her love for the Lake District, and her spontaneous nature. Ms. Hodgson also emphasized the importance of learning from this incident, urging others to reconsider using their phones or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The inquest highlighted that Ms. Lightfoot's tragic death underscores the importance of responsible driving. Her friend Simone Goodchild described her as a 'beautiful' person who 'lit up every room'. A GoFundMe page was established by Simone Goodchild to support Ms. Lightfoot's eight-year-old son, Jax. The fundraising efforts by the local community and the Tan Hill Inn raised over £26,000 to provide for Jax's future. The case serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of distracted driving, driving under the influence, and the lasting impact such events have on families and communities.\The accident scene provides an illustration of the potential dangers associated with driving under the influence of alcohol, the influence of drugs, and phone usage. The investigation into the accident provided important insights into the circumstances that led to the tragic collision. The inquest brought to light the details of the events leading up to the accident, including the use of a mobile phone, and the effects of alcohol and cocaine. The inquest revealed that the collision happened because Ms. Lightfoot failed to notice the HGV because she was distracted by her phone. The case has also led to calls for greater awareness and education about road safety and responsible driving practices. The community has shown great support for Jax, in the wake of the tragedy, emphasizing the importance of community support during difficult times. The story underscores the importance of making responsible decisions while driving, and how they can affect lives. The accident's details make clear the potential consequences of reckless driving and the enduring impact it has on families and loved ones





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Road Traffic Collision Drink Driving Drug Use Mobile Phone Use Fatal Accident

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