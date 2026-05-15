Mother Mixed Lethal Cocktail of Prescription Drugs to Kill Son, Court Told

A mother, Emma Barnett, 36, is accused of murdering her 14-month-old son Oakley by feeding him a 'lethal cocktail' of prescription drugs. She allegedly mixed the drugs in baby bottles and a syringe and gave them to her son before attempting to commit suicide.

A mother mixed a 'lethal cocktail' of prescription drugs and gave them to her young child in a last 'act of control' before he was taken into care, a court heard today.

Emma Barnett, 36, is said to have 'set a false trail' by informing the authorities she had driven to woodland with her 14-month-old son, Oakley, before 'holing up' in her loft. By the time police found them, she had allegedly fed him the deadly concoction from a syringe and bottle.

Officers and a neighbour who happened to be a paediatric doctor fought to save the toddler by giving him CPR but he died in hospital several weeks later when his life support was switched off. Mother-of-six Barnett – whose five other children had been taken away from her – tried to hang herself in the loft after officers forced their way in but she was saved and brought down.

She was later charged with murder but claimed to police she had intended to drink the drug-laced mixture herself and got the bottles mixed up as she fed her son





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Mother Prescription Drugs Murder Child Protection Plan Long-Term Fostering Orders Interim Care Order Social Workers Mental Health Forest Pharmacy Court Hearing False Trail Prescriptions Antihistamine Antidepressant Nissan Leaf Social Worker Baby Cry Hatch Noose CPR Royal London Hospital

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