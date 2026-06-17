Mother of attack victims says Kayden Moy's killers could have been stopped earlier

A mother claims Police Scotland missed chances to stop the teenagers who murdered 16-year-old Kayden Moy, revealing they had previously assaulted her daughters with bottles and fists.

A mother has come forward to reveal how the teenage killers of Kayden Moy had violently attacked her own daughters years before the fatal incident, alleging that Police Scotland missed multiple opportunities to intervene and prevent the tragedy.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, described a pattern of escalating violence by members of the so-called Murray Boys, a local gang that included Cole Turley, Jay Stewart, and another juvenile. Turley and Stewart, both 18, along with a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were recently convicted of murdering 16-year-old Kayden Moy in a brutal attack on a beach in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The mother recounted specific incidents where her daughters were targeted. On one occasion, she said, a bottle was thrown at her elder daughter and smashed across her hand, sending glass shards so deep that they reached the bone. The attack required medical treatment and left permanent scarring. She also described how her younger daughter was set upon by two girls who were directed by Jay Stewart.

They grabbed her, punched her repeatedly in the face, and left her with black eyes and extensive bruising visible for weeks. The mother believes that if police had taken stronger action after these earlier assaults, including stopping and searching the youths for weapons, Kayden might still be alive. She expressed frustration at the lack of visible policing in the community, stating that it was common knowledge among locals that the teenagers were carrying dangerous weapons.

She said, 'After these incidents, more youngsters should have been stopped and searched because it was common knowledge that they were walking about with dangerous weapons. There needed to be immediate action from the beginning, but even now, I would like to be able to say that our children feel safe because these boys are in custody, but that is not the case.

' She now tracks her children using location services on their phones and constantly contacts them whenever they leave the house, reflecting the ongoing fear that persists despite the convictions. The trial heard that on the night of the murder, Kayden and his friends were confronted by the group on a beach near Ayr. Rocks described as 'the size of hands' were hurled at them, and Stewart wielded a police-style extendable baton.

Kayden challenged them to a fist fight, but the situation escalated fatally. The 15-year-old handed a lock-back knife to Turley, who then stabbed Kayden. The killers fled the beach and later hid inside a flat in East Kilbride before being arrested. Kayden's parents, Paul and Ashley, issued a statement saying, 'Kayden was an amazing, caring boy who lit up every room he walked into.

Every morning we wake up and are faced again with the reality that he is gone. We will never hear his laugh again, never see his smile, never watch him achieve the goals he worked so hard for.

' They have called for justice and expressed hope that the convictions will serve as a deterrent. In response, Chief Inspector Paul Doyle of Police Scotland said, 'We care deeply about violence and how it affects individuals, families, and our communities. Addressing the harmful effects of violent crime and supporting victims is a priority for our officers. We have dedicated community-based officers who work alongside our response officers whilst being supported by specialist officers.

It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police, but we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in criminal or anti-social behaviour, and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents. We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will always take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

' The case has reignited debate about youth violence and the effectiveness of early intervention. Community leaders are calling for more resources to address gang activity and knife crime.

Meanwhile, the mother's account adds a deeply personal dimension to the tragedy, highlighting the missed signals that could have prevented a life lost too soon. Her story resonates with other parents in the area who fear for their children's safety and question whether enough is being done to protect them.

As the community mourns Kayden, the convictions of his killers bring some measure of justice, but for families like the mother who spoke out, the scars remain, and the need for change is more urgent than ever. The attack on her daughters serves as a stark reminder of the cycle of violence that can escalate if unchecked, and her plea for proactive policing echoes the sentiments of many who feel let down by the system.

It remains to be seen whether the authorities will implement the lessons from this tragic case





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Kayden Moy Murray Boys Youth Violence Knife Crime Polica Scotland

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