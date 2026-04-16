Mother of Groom Miffed by Wedding Dress Code Mix-Up as Son Jack Whitehall's Stag Do Revelations Emerge

Jack Whitehall's mother, Hilary, expresses her annoyance after being given the wrong dress code for her son's upcoming wedding to Roxy Horner. The incident comes as details of Jack's own wild stag do, which reportedly started with drinking at 11 am, are being revealed.

Hilary Whitehall , mother of comedian Jack Whitehall , has expressed frustration after receiving inaccurate information regarding the dress code for her son's upcoming wedding to model Roxy Horner . The couple are set to tie the knot this weekend, but Mrs. Whitehall found herself in an outfit dilemma due to the misleading instructions provided by Jack several weeks prior.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, she revealed that the initial dress code given by her son was incorrect, leading her to purchase the wrong attire. Upon receiving the actual wedding invitation, she discovered a completely different dress code. Jack, aged 37, reportedly apologized to his mother, affectionately known as Mumsy, for the mix-up.

This sartorial confusion comes after Mrs. Whitehall recently celebrated with Roxy and the model's loved ones at a lively hen do. Earlier this month, Roxy enjoyed a weekend of revelry in London, documented on Instagram, which included karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk.

A highlight for Roxy was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper at the Hippodrome Casino, a moment captured with evident amusement as she was called on stage. The model also showcased her energetic dancing in a striking plunging lace sheer dress at a bar, followed by karaoke at Bunga 90. Mrs. Whitehall also participated in the festivities, looking elegant in a pink sequin blazer and matching trousers.

Roxy embraced the bridal theme with a white cowgirl hat emblazoned with 'wife' and other personalized accessories from Gigi and Olive. The hen party also received gift bags and matching pyjamas, with Roxy decorating her hotel room at art’otel London Hoxton with 'Marriage Material' balloons.

Meanwhile, Jack Whitehall acknowledged the Daily Mail's role in reconstructing his own stag do memories, confessing to Chris Moyles that his celebrations began with drinking at 11 am. The newly announced Saturday Night Live host recounted a wild night out with fellow celebrities James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, which included visits to a mini-golf bar named Swingers and a somewhat risqué club.

Speaking to Radio X, the comedian and actor described some of the evening's less prudent activities. He admitted to starting his day with Guinness at 11 am, resulting in a fragmented recollection of the latter part of the night, though he characterized the overall event as 'pretty tame' and 'relatively sensible'.

This revelation follows reports of Jack's stag do, where he and his celebrity friends, including James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, reportedly began consuming Guinness as early as 11 am.





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