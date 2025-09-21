Mother of Missing British Sailor Begs Donald Trump to Help Solve Daughter's Disappearance

The mother of Sarm Heslop, a British sailor who vanished in the US Virgin Islands, has pleaded with former US President Donald Trump to intervene and compel her daughter's boyfriend to cooperate with the investigation into her disappearance. The case remains unsolved, with the boyfriend refusing to answer questions and the police classifying it as a 'cold case.'

Brenda Street, the mother of missing British sailor Sarm Heslop , has issued a heartfelt plea, urging former US President Donald Trump to intervene in the perplexing disappearance of her daughter. Four years ago, on March 8, 2021, Sarm, aged 41, vanished from the £500,000 catamaran Siren Song, owned by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane , in the US Virgin Islands. Bane, the last person to see Sarm, reported her missing after waking up to the anchor alarm at 2 a.m.

He had spent the evening with Sarm, who left behind her passport, phone, and money on the yacht. Despite the passage of time, the case remains unsolved and is now classified as a cold case, leaving Brenda Street in a state of perpetual anguish, desperately seeking answers. Street believes that Trump's influence could potentially reignite the investigation and compel Bane to cooperate with authorities. She explicitly expressed her desire for Trump to push for a thorough investigation, including a forensic examination of Bane's yacht, and to appeal to Bane to come forward with information. Street's fervent hope stems from a deep-seated frustration over the lack of progress in the case and the perceived stonewalling by Bane, who has invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and has not fully cooperated with the police investigation. \Further complicating the situation, Bane's refusal to cooperate with the police has fueled suspicions and unanswered questions. He failed to contact the US Coast Guard for nine hours, despite being advised to do so immediately. Furthermore, allegations of obstruction against him, including preventing Coast Guard agents from boarding the yacht and blocking Ms. Street’s phone number, have cast a shadow over his actions. Street's reasoning is straightforward: if Bane had nothing to hide, he would readily provide a detailed account of the events leading up to Sarm's disappearance. The only person of interest in the case is Bane, who was the last person to be with her. Sarm, a strong swimmer, had left her home in Southampton in 2019, to pursue her dream life in the US Virgin Islands. She met Bane, who was 49 at the time, on Tinder. She then returned to the US Virgin Islands, taking a job as a cook for guests on the Siren Song. Compounding the concerns surrounding the case, information emerged after Sarm's disappearance about Bane's prior conviction for assaulting his ex-wife. This revelation has further alarmed Sarm’s mother, who is now advocating for mandatory criminal record checks on all dating platforms, asserting that her daughter would have immediately ended the relationship had she known about Bane's criminal past. \The disappearance has also brought forth reactions from others. Commissioner Mario Brooks of the US Virgin Islands' police department has urged Ryan to cooperate, emphasizing his role as the last person to see Sarm. Brooks questioned why Bane remained silent and sold the boat. Ryan’s lawyer has stated that his client has not been charged or had a warrant issued and that if his presence is required in the US Virgin Islands, he will return voluntarily. Sarm's close friends are also committed to seeking answers, with the hope of finding closure and 'laying her to rest'. The family's and friends' determination to keep the search for answers going reflects the emotional toll the case has taken on everyone involved, and how the case remains very important for them. Brenda Street's relentless pursuit of justice is a testament to a mother's unwavering love and her refusal to let her daughter’s memory fade





