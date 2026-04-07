Mother of Murder Victim Demands Action on Illegal Immigration

Following the tragic murder of her daughter by an illegal migrant, Siobhan Whyte calls for urgent government action to stop Channel crossings, speaking alongside Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Siobhan Whyte, the mother of Rhiannon Whyte, who was tragically murdered by an illegal migrant, has voiced her anguish and demanded urgent action from the government to prevent further such tragedies. Speaking alongside Reform UK leader Nigel Farage , Mrs. Whyte expressed her profound grief and called for stricter measures to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into the United Kingdom.

Her daughter, Rhiannon Whyte, a mother of one, was brutally killed in October 2024 in a frenzied attack at Bescot Stadium railway station in Walsall. The perpetrator, Deng Chol Majek, a Sudanese national, had reportedly entered the UK via a small boat just months before committing the heinous crime. Majek was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years. The family of the victim branded Majek 'demonic and inhuman', highlighting the devastating impact of the crime. Mrs. Whyte's emotional plea underscored the devastating consequences of illegal immigration, not only for the victims but also for their families and the wider community. \During the press conference, Mrs. Whyte recounted the horrifying details of the murder, describing how Majek took Rhiannon's life in a matter of seconds. She lamented the lack of remorse displayed by the killer and the pain inflicted on her grandson, her other children, and herself. Mrs. Whyte stated that Majek showed no empathy, denied all involvement, and offered no explanation for his actions. She emphasized the profound loss her family has suffered and questioned when the government would take effective action. The heartbroken mother expressed outrage that individuals like Majek were allowed into the country illegally, and she emphasized the urgency of the situation. Her poignant question, 'When is the next murder, and a family having to go through what we're going through?' resonated deeply, reflecting the fear and uncertainty felt by many. This is about real people's lives and a total failure of the immigration system. It is about a lack of safety for UK citizens, something that any government should prioritize. Mrs Whyte's words are a clear sign of the failure in the system. \Nigel Farage, in his remarks at the press conference, echoed Mrs. Whyte's concerns and placed responsibility for the tragedy on past and present UK governments. He emphasized the government's failure to adequately address the issue of illegal immigration and criticized the lack of effective border control measures. Farage highlighted the lack of a viable plan with the French authorities to curb Channel crossings, despite significant financial investments. He argued that the British public is rightly outraged by such cases, pointing to the wholly unnecessary nature of Rhiannon Whyte's murder. Mr Farage said that the murder was totally avoidable, and more action should be taken. The event served as a platform to highlight the devastating consequences of illegal immigration, and to call for stricter border controls and more effective measures to protect the safety and security of the British public. The case serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost associated with these issues and underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective immigration policy





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