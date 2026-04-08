Mother of Murdered Woman Blames Government, Demands Action on Illegal Immigration

A mother whose daughter was murdered by an illegal migrant has called for tougher action on Channel crossings, blaming government policies for the tragedy. The victim's mother, Siobhan Whyte, joined Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to express her grief and demand changes to prevent future incidents.

Siobhan Whyte, the mother of Rhiannon Whyte, who was brutally murdered, has voiced strong criticism of the current government's immigration policies and demanded stricter measures to prevent illegal migrants from entering the UK. Speaking alongside Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at a press conference, Mrs. Whyte expressed her profound grief and anger, directly blaming the current system for her daughter's tragic death.

Rhiannon Whyte was murdered in October 2024 by Deng Chol Majek, a Sudanese national who had reportedly entered the UK via small boat just three months prior to the heinous crime. Majek, who was described as 'demonic and inhuman' by the Whyte family, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder at Coventry Crown Court. Mrs. Whyte's statement underscores the devastating impact of such crimes on families and communities, as well as raising questions about the effectiveness of existing border control mechanisms and the broader handling of illegal immigration.\At the press conference, held in Warwickshire, Mrs. Whyte recounted the brutal details of her daughter's murder, highlighting the complete lack of remorse displayed by the perpetrator. She shared how her daughter was killed in a frenzied attack, highlighting the physical and emotional trauma the family is enduring. 'He took Rhiannon's life in 90 seconds, stabbed her through the brain stem,' she stated, emphasizing the swift and violent nature of the crime. 'He has never shown any remorse, he called forensics liars, he just didn't care, he didn't tell us why, he just denied everything. So we've had to live with that. Her little boy's been left without a mum, my children have been left without a sister, and I've lost my daughter through these scumbags that were allowed into this country illegally.' Mrs. Whyte's remarks also extended to broader societal concerns, lamenting the lack of accountability and the continued vulnerability of innocent citizens. 'Something needs to be done, they need to stop allowing them in, because it's not Rhiannon, who will be next. Sadly there's children, there's young girls getting raped. When's the next murder, and a family having to go through what we're going through?'\Nigel Farage, at the same press conference, echoed Mrs. Whyte's sentiments, holding previous and current UK governments accountable for the tragedy. He pointed out the perceived failures in addressing illegal immigration and the lack of a comprehensive plan to prevent similar incidents. Farage criticized the government's approach to border security, particularly its dealings with France, and questioned the effectiveness of financial aid provided to the French authorities. 'Who next? There is nothing being done to change any of this. There is no plan with the French, and it doesn't really matter how much money we send them, because we've given them £800 million to stop this since 2014, and I think cases like this genuinely outrage the British public as they should. This murder, this death was wholly unnecessary in every way.' His comments reflect the growing public concern over immigration and the perceived inadequacy of existing policies. The event served as a platform to highlight the devastating consequences of illegal immigration and to demand urgent action from the government to prevent future tragedies. The case has fueled the ongoing debate over border security, immigration policies, and the safety of citizens





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