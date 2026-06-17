Mother of Six Dies Suddenly During Taxi Ride to Family Holiday in Blackpool

Lisa Osman, 46, from Moston, passed away en route to a Blackpool holiday with her family. She showed no prior signs of illness, and a post-mortem is pending. Tributes describe her as an amazing mother and community pillar.

Lisa Osman , a 46-year-old mother of six from Moston , tragically passed away during a taxi ride en route to a family holiday in Blackpool on Monday, June 15.

She was traveling with her 13-year-old daughter Kadie and her long-term partner, known as Baba, after they had taken a train from Manchester to begin a five-day stay at the Haven Marton Mere caravan park. Two of her other children, Leighlan and Mason, were in a separate taxi due to the amount of luggage. According to family friend Danielle Latchford, Baba noticed Lisa looking unwell shortly into the journey and instructed the driver to proceed directly to the hospital.

Lisa lost her ability to speak before dying mere minutes from the Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Paramedics were unable to revive her upon arrival. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of her sudden death. The family had been saving for this seaside trip, their first holiday together in several years.

They were filled with excitement, especially eight-year-old Mason, who has special needs, and had been looking forward to swimming. The ordeal is profoundly shocking as Lisa had shown no prior signs of illness. Danielle recounted that the family had been singing holiday songs just hours before the tragedy. Baba performed CPR on Lisa inside the taxi, but she was already gone by the time they reached the hospital.

The GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses describes the event as a massive shock that has devastated a lovely family, aiming to relieve some of the financial stress during this difficult time. Lisa was a cherished figure in the Moston community, renowned for her kindness and dedication. She and Baba ran The Hub, a local community centre, where they organized fundraising events and used sports like football and boxing to engage disadvantaged young people.

Tributes from friends and family paint her as an extraordinary mother whose children were her life. Her son Jordan expressed gratitude for her unwavering support, while other friends highlighted her selfless nature and warm smile. The loss has left a void in the community, with many recalling her as the "life and soul" of any gathering. The family, including her six children and multiple grandchildren, is mourning the unexpected passing of a matriarch who meant everything to them.

Investigations into the medical cause continue, but the emotional and financial repercussions are already deeply felt





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lisa Osman Moston Blackpool Sudden Death Family Holiday Gofundme Community Tribute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Bublé wax figure arrives at Blackpool attraction for summerCatch the music icon at Madame Tussauds and hunt for free Lytham Festival tickets

Read more »

Blackpool should bid to become city, bar and business owner saysThe seaside resort is already in the long list to become City of Culture

Read more »

Heartbreak as 'amazing' mum-of-six, 46, suddenly dies in taxi on family holidayLisa Osman, 46, suddenly died in a taxi with her husband and daughter on the way to a Haven caravan park in Blackpool from Moston

Read more »

'Amazing' mum-of-six dies in taxi on first family holiday in yearsLisa Osman, 46, suddenly died in a taxi en route to a caravan park in Blackpool, as her family embarked on their first holiday together in years

Read more »