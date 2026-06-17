Mother of Teenager Diagnosed with Rare Cancer Speaks Out

The mother of a 14-year-old boy diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer has spoken out about her son's condition. Nicole Kidd's son Carter has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but the results of a PET scan will determine whether his condition is terminal.

Nicole Kidd, the mother of 14-year-old Carter, has spoken out about her son's extremely rare form of cancer. Carter was diagnosed with ALK-negative anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) in October last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but the results of a PET scan next Friday will determine whether his condition is terminal.

The family is counting on the scan results to be positive so they can start planning for the future, including a trip to London's football stadiums. Carter's mum, Nicole, said she feels numb after her son's diagnosis and has been inspired by his resilience and strength. Despite the horrendous side effects of his treatment, Carter has been powering on and has even been staying up late to watch the World Cup.

The family is also raising awareness about Carter's condition and has set up a page to allow people to make special memories for the teen, who is an amazing big brother and great example to his younger sisters





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer ALK-Negative Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (A Chemotherapy Radiotherapy PET Scan Stem Cell Transplant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 43 and this is what saved my life'The mum-of-three said it was not something she ever expected to face.

Read more »

'I had life-changing brain surgery after being diagnosed with Parkinson's'He was diagnosed when he was 49 and had already tried several advanced treatments as his symptoms were progressing quickly

Read more »

Corey Feldman Hospitalized After In-Flight Medical Emergency, Later Diagnosed with Food PoisoningActor Corey Feldman was hospitalized following a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. Initial concerns over gallstones or pancreatitis were ruled out, with food poisoning identified as the cause. Feldman is now recovering at home and thanks fans for their support.

Read more »

Richard Herring Diagnosed with Rare Blood Cancer Years After Beating Testicular CancerComedian Richard Herring, a Taskmaster champion, has announced his second cancer diagnosis: a rare, treatable form of blood cancer called Hairy Cell Leukaemia. This comes four years after he overcame testicular cancer. Herring shared the news with his trademark humor, explaining the condition is incurable but manageable and unrelated to his previous illness.

Read more »