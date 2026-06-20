Mother of The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Reveals Heartbreaking Details of Her Daughter's Addiction and Death

Cathy Chase, the mother of actress Daveigh Chase, has spoken out about her daughter's struggles with addiction and homelessness. Daveigh, who was known for her role in the horror film The Ring, had been missing for years and was found dead at 35 due to bacterial meningitis and a blood infection. Cathy had been searching for her daughter online and had been checking the LA County Medical Examiner's system every night, fearing the worst. She was devastated when she finally saw confirmation that her daughter was gone and let out a scream, running out into her backyard.

Cathy Chase searched online for her daughter Daveigh, who had been missing for years, only to find out that she had died at 35 due to bacterial meningitis and a blood infection.

Daveigh, known for her role in the horror film The Ring, had drifted into addiction and homelessness after her acting career slowed. Cathy had been mentally preparing for this moment for years, checking the LA County Medical Examiner's system every night, fearing the worst. When she finally saw confirmation that her daughter was gone, she was devastated and let out a scream, running out into her backyard.

Cathy spoke to the Daily Mail from her $1.5 million home in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, where she had raised Daveigh and had spent Christmases with her. Cathy said she had left her work as a nurse to support Daveigh's acting career and had been through a lot with her daughter's addiction. Daveigh had started taking strong painkillers after a motorcycle accident in 2016 and had fallen into a party lifestyle.

Cathy believed that Daveigh had turned to Christianity right until the end and had spoken with her about coming home during jail visits. Cathy was able to identify her daughter's remains at the hospital and had prayed over her body with a chaplain. She felt blessed to have been able to share that experience with her daughter. The family is now dealing with the loss of Daveigh and the memories of her life and career





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Daveigh Chase The Ring Addiction Homelessness Bacterial Meningitis Blood Infection

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