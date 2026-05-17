Mother of Two Shares Her Regret of Not Listening to Her Body: Bowel Cancer Diagnosis and Recovery

Laura, a mother of two who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 38, shares her experience of being overwhelmed by her symptoms and failing to heed their importance. She urges viewers to listen to their bodies and says it might have saved her from the agony of chemotherapy.

A mother of two who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 38 has spoken out about the one warning sign she deeply regrets ignoring.

Laura received her diagnosis in June last year and has since undergone four rounds of chemotherapy. In a recent video on TikTok, she highlighted a symptom she had previously considered 'normal' — which turned out to be an indicator of cancer. She urged viewers to not ignore their bodies and seek medical attention if feeling truly exhausted, as it could be a sign of a health issue.

The NHS mentions tiredness, feeling very tired, short of breath, having black or dark red poo, or bloody diarrhoea as potential signs of bowel cancer. It also advises consulting a doctor if experiencing any of these symptoms for three weeks or more. If showing symptoms such as non-stop bleeding from the bottom or a lot of blood, contact emergency services





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