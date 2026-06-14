Mother Potty Trains Baby Boy at Just Five Months Old Using Unique Technique

Alison Roberts-Tse, a 36-year-old mother from Maidstone, has successfully potty trained her baby boy, Ethan, at just five months old using the Elimination Communication (EC) method. This method involves listening to a baby's cues to discover when they need to go, then holding them in place above a toilet or potty, allowing them to eliminate waste without the need for nappies.

A 36-year-old mother from Maidstone, Alison Roberts-Tse, has successfully potty trained her baby boy, Ethan, at just five months old using a unique technique called Elimination Communication (EC).

This method involves listening to a baby's cues to discover when they need to go, then holding them in place above a toilet or potty, allowing them to eliminate waste without the need for nappies. Alison started using the EC method when her son was three months old, and she says it was relatively easy by using sound and sign language cues to recap the experience and building up consistency with him each day.

After just one month, Ethan rarely soiled his nappies, and he completely stopped after two months. Alison credits the EC method for making potty training a breeze and has even set up a course, Bare Bum Baby, to help other parents. She believes that using EC not only saves money on disposable nappies but also helps the environment. Many parents struggle with potty training, and Alison's success story has inspired others to try the EC method.

In fact, 90% of teachers say they have at least one child in their class still needing nappies, and around half of teachers report having to dedicate time in the school day to deal with personal hygiene issues instead of lessons. Alison's experience has shown that with patience, consistency, and the right technique, potty training can be a success even for young babies.

She has also created a baby activity tracker in a digital calendar to record her son's potties and signals that he needed to go, which she reviews daily to learn his timings and signals. With the EC method, parents can help their babies learn to eliminate waste in a healthy and environmentally friendly way. Alison's story is a testament to the power of Elimination Communication and its potential to make potty training a smooth and successful process





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Elimination Communication Potty Training Parenting Baby Toddler Nappies Waste Environment Money Success Story Technique Consistency Patience Digital Calendar Baby Activity Tracker Signals Timings Healthy Environmentally Friendly

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