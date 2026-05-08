Mother Reunites with Daughter's Hand Through Organ Donation Recipient

Jackie Kirwan, a grieving mother, found solace in meeting Kim Smith, the recipient of her late daughter Georgie Peterson's hand. Georgie, who passed away at 33 due to a rare brain disorder, had been an organ donor since she was 17. The emotional reunion between Jackie and Kim highlights the profound impact of organ donation and the enduring legacy of love and compassion.

A heartwarming and emotional reunion took place when Jackie Kirwan, a 65-year-old mother, was able to hold her deceased daughter's hand once more by meeting the recipient of her daughter's organ donation .

Georgie Peterson, who passed away at the age of 33 on August 25, 2025, due to complications from a rare brain disorder that caused severe seizures, had been on the organ donation register since she was 17. Her mother, Jackie, agreed to donate Georgie's limbs after her death, and 64-year-old Kim Smith became the grateful recipient of Georgie's hand.

Kim had lost all her limbs after contracting a UTI that led to sepsis during a holiday in Alicante, Spain, in 2017. The meeting between Jackie and Kim was described as 'very emotional,' with both women shedding tears as they shared their stories. Jackie expressed that Georgie would have been 'over the moon' to know she had helped someone in such a profound way.

Georgie had always believed that the body was merely a vessel, and the soul was what truly mattered. Jackie recalled that Georgie had struggled with various health issues throughout her life, including eczema, asthma, depression, and epilepsy. Her condition, periventricular nodular heterotopia (PVNH), caused focal and often drug-resistant seizures. Despite these challenges, Georgie was a bright and loving individual who studied English at university and enjoyed dancing, the gym, and swimming.

However, her epilepsy worsened over time, limiting her ability to drive, work, or travel independently. In 2023, doctors implanted electrodes in her brain to identify the source of her seizures, and she underwent further surgery. Tragically, Georgie's seizures increased in May 2025, and she was found collapsed in the bathroom. Despite her mother's initial hope that she was merely asleep, it was discovered that her brain had been starved of oxygen.

Georgie passed away three months later after a brief hospital stay. Jackie, who described Georgie as 'our human sunshine,' found solace in the fact that her daughter's organs could help others. She agreed to the donation without hesitation, emphasizing that Georgie had always believed in the importance of the soul over the body. The family was later contacted by a donation nurse about the possibility of donating Georgie's limbs.

Jackie received a letter from Kim expressing gratitude and requesting a meeting. The thought of holding her daughter's hand again was overwhelming for Jackie, but she quickly realized that the hand now belonged to Kim. She believes Georgie would be overjoyed to know the positive impact her donation had on Kim's life. Kim, a former hairdresser, had initially undergone a double hand transplant operation, but only the left hand was successful.

She has since adapted to being naturally left-handed, despite previously being right-handed. The bond between Jackie and Kim has grown stronger over time, and they continue to raise awareness about epilepsy and sepsis. Their story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of organ donation and the enduring legacy of love and compassion





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