Mother Runs London Marathon to Support Son and Classmates After Exmoor Coach Crash

A mother is running the London Marathon to raise money for specialist support for her son and other children traumatized by a school coach crash on Exmoor last year, in which a boy died and 21 were injured. The children continue to struggle with the emotional aftermath, experiencing anxiety and fear.

The emotional scars of a tragic school coach crash on Exmoor continue to impact the lives of children, prompting a mother's courageous effort to raise funds for vital support.

Helen, a 42-year-old mother, is preparing to run the London Marathon with a deeply personal mission: to help her son and his classmates navigate the ongoing trauma they experienced in the devastating incident last July. The crash, which occurred on the A396 near Wheddon Cross in Somerset, claimed the life of 10-year-old Oliver Price and left 21 children injured when the coach veered off the road and slid down a significant 20ft slope while returning from a school trip to Exmoor Zoo.

Helen emphasizes that her son is far from alone in his struggle, stating that many students at Minehead Middle School still require consistent and specialized support to cope with the psychological aftermath. Helen’s son, once an adventurous and enthusiastic traveler, now exhibits profound anxiety around vehicles. She describes how even the sight or sound of a large vehicle passing by triggers an immediate fear response, causing him to physically cower.

This is a stark contrast to his previous enjoyment of car journeys and adventures with his father. The crash has fundamentally altered his personality, leaving him needing constant stimulation to manage his anxiety. He finds it difficult to simply be, and requires something to occupy his mind to prevent overwhelming feelings. This change in demeanor highlights the insidious and lasting impact of the trauma.

Helen’s fundraising goal of £1,000 is aimed at providing the school with the resources to bring in external specialists who can work with the children in small, supportive groups. These sessions would focus on helping them process their experiences, understand their emotions, and develop coping mechanisms to manage their trauma. The funds would be instrumental in providing a safe and structured environment for the children to heal and rebuild their lives.

The support isn't just about addressing the immediate aftermath of the crash; it's about equipping these young people with the tools they need to navigate potential triggers and challenges in the future. The headteacher of Minehead Middle School, Laura Mackie, acknowledges the fluctuating emotional state of the students. She notes that their feelings can change dramatically from day to day, and that seemingly innocuous events can unexpectedly trigger distressing memories or anxieties.

Despite these challenges, Mackie expresses immense pride in her teaching team and their dedication to supporting the children. She observes moments of resilience and joy, where students are able to return to their classrooms, engage in learning, and simply be children again.

However, she also recognizes that these positive moments are often interspersed with periods of struggle and emotional vulnerability. The school is committed to providing a nurturing and understanding environment where students feel safe to express their feelings and receive the support they need. Helen finds strength in thinking about these children during her marathon training, viewing her run as a tangible expression of solidarity and a commitment to their well-being.

She hopes her efforts will not only raise crucial funds but also raise awareness about the long-term impact of trauma on children and the importance of providing ongoing support. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring power of community in the face of adversity. The need for continued support is paramount, ensuring these children have the opportunity to heal and thrive despite the harrowing experience they endured





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Exmoor Coach Crash London Marathon Child Trauma Minehead Middle School Fundraising Mental Health

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