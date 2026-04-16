Mother's Anguish as Nursery Death Revealed: Toddler Suffocated During Forced Sleep

A mother has shared her profound grief and anger following the death of her 14-month-old son, Noah Sibanda, at a Dudley nursery. The toddler suffocated after being subjected to a dangerous sleep method involving physical restraint, prompting charges of gross negligence manslaughter and corporate manslaughter against nursery staff and the establishment. The mother's victim impact statement vividly describes her pain and suspicions of racial bias.

A heartbroken mother has spoken out about the devastating loss of her 14-month-old son, Noah Sibanda, who tragically died at a nursery after being subjected to a dangerous sleep method. Noah suffocated on December 9, 2022, at Fairytales Day Nursery Limited in Dudley, when staff attempted to force him to sleep by physically restraining him face down on a cushion, with a blanket covering his face and a leg placed over him.

The harrowing details emerged as the nursery, its director, and a staff member faced sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Noah's mother, Masi Sibanda, shared a profoundly moving victim impact statement, expressing her unending grief and self-recrimination. She revealed the torment of knowing she entrusted her child to those who ultimately caused his death, stating: "Since his death, there has not been a single day I haven't regretted being alive when he is not. My guilt comes from knowing I handed him over to people who killed him." Ms. Sibanda described the force used on her son as excessive, likening it to practices in prisons and questioning the perpetrators' motives with anguished rhetorical questions: "I can't forgive myself and cannot forgive defendants. Guilt lives with me every time I look at my daughter. Why did hate our son so much?" She added a chilling observation about the lack of apparent remorse from one of the accused: "From what I've seen she simply does not care, she treated him worse than an animal. They are the reason he died... my child died alone, scared and in pain." In a deeply disturbing reflection, Ms. Sibanda voiced her suspicion that Noah's treatment might have been influenced by his race, revealing a chilling fear: "Behind closed doors, they were playing Russian Roulette with our children." The last moments she shared with her beloved son were in a hospital room, where she was told nothing more could be done. Recalling this heartbreaking farewell, she whispered to her unresponsive child, "It was time to go home." The incident, captured on nursery CCTV, showed Noah being tightly secured in a sleeping bag with a blanket obscuring his face, before being laid face down by nursery practitioner Kimberley Cookson, 23. Prosecutors stated that Cookson held the toddler down with her leg, seemingly to subdue him into sleep. Noah was later found not to be breathing, and despite emergency services being called, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nursery practitioner Kimberley Cookson has admitted to gross negligence manslaughter. Fairytales Day Nursery Limited has pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter and a Health and Safety at Work Act offence. Deborah Latewood, 55, the director and business owner, also admitted to a Health and Safety at Work Act offence, acknowledging that she should have been aware of the dangerous sleep practices. The nursery has since closed its doors. Sentencing for Cookson, Latewood, and the nursery was to be delivered by Mr. Justice Choudhury





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Child Death Nursery Negligence Manslaughter Child Safety Grief

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