Mother's Fight for Justice After Daughter's Suicide: Highlighting the Link Between Coercive Control and Death

A grieving mother is campaigning for stricter laws after her daughter took her own life following months of coercive control by her boyfriend. The case highlights the alarming trend of domestic abuse victims taking their own lives and the need for legal reforms to address this issue.

Two weeks before her death, Chloe Holland bravely entered a police station and meticulously recounted the horrific abuse she endured at the hands of her boyfriend, Marc Masterton. This act of courage followed months of her struggling to break free from his controlling grip. In a detailed, two-hour statement, Chloe laid bare the threats, cruelty, and fear that had come to define her life, hoping to signal her escape.

Tragically, a fortnight later, at the tender age of 23, Chloe took her own life, leaving behind a devastated family. However, her police statement became vital testimony, later aiding in the conviction of Masterton. For her grieving mother, Sharon, hearing the recording of that statement played in court was almost unbearable. It was as if her daughter's voice was providing evidence from beyond the grave. Sharon describes it as the most horrific experience she has endured, emphasizing the details and how terrified Chloe was of him. In October 2023, Masterton, now 28, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his coercive and controlling behavior towards Chloe. However, for Sharon, this sentence is insufficient. She firmly believes that Masterton's appalling actions directly led to her daughter's death. Evidence presented during the trial revealed that the physical and psychological impact of the abuse significantly worsened Chloe's mental health. \Sharon is now actively campaigning to bring attention to the critical link between victims of coercive control and suicide. She advocates for establishing a statutory offense of manslaughter by coercive control. Her reasoning stems from the tragic reality that many domestic violence victims find themselves in a dire situation where they feel compelled to choose between ending their own lives or facing death at the hands of their abusers. Data from the Home Office-funded Domestic Homicide Project reveals a disturbing trend: more victims of domestic abuse take their own lives than are murdered by their partners. Specifically, between 2020 and 2024, in England and Wales, 354 domestic abuse-related deaths were suspected suicides, compared to 332 intimate partner homicides. Despite this alarming disparity, the existing legal system has yet to successfully prosecute a perpetrator for manslaughter in cases where the victim took their own life. Sharon is deeply frustrated by this lack of justice. She states that Masterton will be released from prison, but she has lost her daughter forever. This raises serious questions about the inadequacy of the current legal framework in reflecting the full extent of the harm inflicted by abusers. \Sharon, a 53-year-old mother of three from Portsmouth, never envisioned herself becoming a campaigner. Her primary motivation is to ensure that her daughter's death is not in vain. She is also raising Chloe's son, a bright and loving six-year-old who is currently unaware of the heartbreaking truth about his mother's passing. Sharon sees Chloe in her grandson, saying that he reminds her so much of his mum as a girl, feeling like she has jumped into him. Chloe, known for her bubbly and outgoing personality, was always on the go, enjoying life to the fullest, according to her mother. Although Chloe initially dreamt of joining the Army, an unexpected pregnancy at 18 ended those aspirations. Sharon temporarily took on most of the care for her grandson, allowing Chloe to rebuild her life. However, in early 2022, Chloe started a relationship with Masterton, a former classmate. Chloe had mentioned he was always obsessed with her. At first, Chloe seemed happy. Neither she nor Sharon knew that Masterton had a history of violence towards a previous girlfriend, which only emerged after Chloe's death. Over time, Sharon grew increasingly worried about Masterton's influence over her daughter, who was previously independent. He controlled who she spoke to, her social media friends, and her phone. Sharon expressed her concerns, but Chloe was private. Later, Sharon learned the horrifying truth that Masterton had subjected Chloe to a sustained campaign of abuse. He belittled her, tracked her phone, assaulted her, and told her she was worthless, essentially encouraging her to take her own life. In her police statement, Chloe described how he held a knife to her throat before giving it to her, ordering her to kill herself





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