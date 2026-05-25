Mother's Fury Over Daughter's Killer

The mother of a young woman who was stabbed to death by an asylum seeker has spoken out about her daughter's tragic death and the killer's lack of remorse.

The grieving mother of Rhiannon Whyte , a 27-year-old mother of one who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver, has spoken exclusively to the Daily Mail about her daughter's tragic death.

Siobhan Whyte can still hear the piercing screams bursting from her five-year-old grandson after telling him that his doting mother had not only been hurt - but would never be coming home again. Rhiannon was just 27 when her life was cut short in the cruellest of ways. The mother of one had just finished a late shift working at a hotel housing asylum seekers when she was ambushed by one of its residents.

Sudanese national Deng Chol Majek, who had arrived in the UK illegally just 11 weeks earlier, stalked Rhiannon to Bescot Stadium railway station in Walsall and launched a frenzied 90-second attack on the defenceless mother. Armed with a screwdriver, he stabbed Rhiannon 23 times and left her for dead on an empty platform.

Her childhood best friend, Emma Cowley, was on the phone to Rhiannon as she came under attack and has been left traumatised by the high-pitched screams she heard on the other end of the line. Majek then returned to the Park Inn Hotel, where he was seen dancing and laughing with other asylum seekers. Rhiannon's loved ones are still reeling from the loss of the 'family-orientated' mother who had the 'kindest heart' and simply 'loved to love'.

Their grief was exacerbated by Majek consistently lying in court: about his age, his reasons for claiming asylum in Britain and, worst of all, his culpability. But in January, Majek was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 29 years, with the judge telling him the CCTV and DNA evidence against him was 'overwhelming'. Siobhan says: 'I feel like it will never be enough. He got a minimum of 29 years but we've got a life sentence.

The fact he is alive in a prison that we are paying for and my daughter is dead makes me so angry.

' Siobhan recalls locking eyes with the monster in the dock. Staring back at her was the face of evil who bludgeoned her daughter to death.

'We just had to sit and face him,' she says. 'What we had to hear has traumatised all of us. We had to hear the worst details you could possibly hear and and he just did not care, he showed no remorse.

' Deng Majek was found guilty of murdering mother-of-one Rhiannon Whyte in October 2024 Majek was seen laughing and dancing at the hotel after his crime, clearly excited by his horrific act of violence Siobhan's fury towards her daughter's killer leaves her unable to even say his name. Instead, she refers to him as the 'sociopath' and the 'monster'.

'To be deemed sane and do this, he is definitely psychotic,' she adds. 'We don't know why he targeted her. There was absolutely no reason. There was no argument.

He didn't know her. She didn't know him. He just stalked her for hours.

' CCTV showed Majek loitering around the reception area throughout the evening, staring intensely at Rhiannon. At one point, he knocked into her when she went out for a vape with two colleagues. One colleague later told how he was 'spookily' staring at all three workers and they 'all felt intimidated'. When Rhiannon finished her shift at 11pm, Majek sprung into action.

He followed her from the hotel to the train station, waiting for her to be left alone. Rhiannon called her best friend, Emma, on her way to the station. She recalled hearing sudden silence, then a high-pitched, terrified scream, and then silence again. Emma asked Rhiannon if she was OK, but all she heard was more screams and then silence again.

Then the phone line went dead. In a barbaric attack, the screwdriver-wielding maniac had repeatedly stabbed Rhiannon 23 times - including 19 in the head, one wound so deep it pierced her brain stem. In a state of panic, Emma desperately tried to call Rhiannon's mother, while she screamed at her husband to call 999. Siobhan missed Emma's call but the friend managed to get through to Rhiannon's little sister who sounded the alarm.

The family frantically called the hotel, police and local hospitals - desperate to find out what had happened to Rhiannon. The hotel worker was found slumped on the platform by a train driver who pulled into the station. Nothing could be done to save her. Rhiannon was rushed to hospital and battled for three days in a coma in ICU while surrounded by her loving family.

To her family's disgust, while Rhiannon was fighting for survival, Majek was celebrating his horrific crime with his fellow asylum seekers, leaving the family feeling even more traumatised by the sheer callousness of his actions





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Deng Chol Majek Rhiannon Whyte Asylum Seeker Murder Life Sentence Minimum Term CCTV DNA Evidence

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