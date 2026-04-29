Mother's Plea for New Home After Two Years of Mould Infestation

A Hertfordshire mother is calling for a 'fresh start' after living with severe mould in her housing association flat for almost two years, impacting the health of her two children. The housing association claims the property is now free of issues, but the resident disputes this.

A mother in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire , is desperately seeking a new home after enduring nearly two years of living with pervasive mould in her housing association flat.

Laura-May, a resident of Watford Community Housing Trust property, reports that the mould infestation has significantly impacted the health of her two children and herself, creating an uninhabitable environment. The situation has deteriorated to the point where she is forced to share her bedroom with both children, as her son’s room is rendered unusable due to the extensive mould growth. Laura-May’s ordeal began shortly after moving into the flat, envisioning it as a fresh start for her growing family.

However, she quickly discovered issues with leaks, dampness, and visible mould, alongside damaged skirting boards and poor air quality. Initial attempts to address the problem by the housing association involved replastering a wall, painting the skirting boards, and providing a dehumidifier.

However, these measures proved to be superficial, failing to tackle the root cause of the dampness. Laura-May describes a frustrating cycle of reporting the issues to the council and the housing association, only to receive minimal repairs that offered temporary relief before the mould inevitably returned. Damp readings consistently indicate moisture beneath the installed tiles, confirming the persistent underlying problem.

The health consequences have been substantial, with her son suffering from a persistent cough, and Laura-May experiencing frequent infections, headaches, and migraines during her pregnancy. Her son also developed skin rashes, adding to the family’s distress. A temporary relocation to a hotel during some repair work felt forced, as she was compelled to return to the flat before the repairs were fully completed and shortly before her baby’s arrival.

Further issues, such as leaks from the shower and under the bath, compounded the problem. Multiple mould washes performed by the association only removed surface mould, which quickly reappeared, indicating the problem was not resolved. Her family doctor has documented her daughter’s nasal congestion and swelling, and her son’s coughing, tight chest, and stress, further highlighting the detrimental impact of the living conditions.

Now, Laura-May is pleading for a permanent solution – a new, healthy home for her children and herself. She believes that after nearly two years of battling the mould, it’s time for a ‘fresh start’ in a suitable property. Watford Community Housing Trust, however, maintains that the property is free of damp and mould and that there are no leaks. They claim to have conducted multiple repairs and recent surveys to confirm this assessment.

The Trust also states that they have offered Laura-May two alternative accommodations, both of which she declined. They emphasize their commitment to ensuring properties meet residents’ needs and conducting affordability assessments. Laura-May disputes the Trust’s claims, stating that one of the offered properties was unsuitable for a family, being designed for a paraplegic person and lacking a bath, while the other was deemed unaffordable by the local council.

She feels her concerns are being ignored and that the housing association is not acknowledging the severity of the mould and damp problem within her flat. The situation underscores the challenges faced by renters dealing with persistent housing issues and the difficulties in securing adequate and healthy living conditions. The case raises questions about the effectiveness of current repair procedures and the responsiveness of housing associations to tenants’ health concerns





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Mould Damp Housing Association Health Hertfordshire Watford Community Housing Trust Living Conditions Tenant Rights

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