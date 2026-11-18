Ruby Leach has launched a medical negligence claim after her son Ralphie died days after birth, citing delays and missed warning signs at Kettering General Hospital in March 2025.

Ruby Leach, a 22-year-old mother, is pursuing legal action after her newborn son, Ralphie, died several days following his birth in Kettering General Hospital on March 30, 2025. The tragedy occurred after medical staff at the hospital failed to escalate her care during an initial triage visit, despite her presenting with concerning symptoms. Leach asserts that the delays and errors in her treatment directly contributed to the severe brain injury that ultimately claimed her son's life.

Triage Failure and Initial Hospital Delay

Leach arrived at Kettering General Hospital when she was nearly 39 weeks pregnant, experiencing pain around her previous caesarean scar and noticing that her baby, Ralphie, had kicked less than usual. Upon arrival, she was placed in the orange priority category, which theoretically requires a senior doctor assessment within 15 minutes. Instead, she waited almost two hours before being seen by a junior doctor who, contrary to protocol, did not consult a senior colleague before discharging her with only paracetamol.

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Later investigations by the Maternity and Newborn Safety Investigations (MNSI) programme revealed that staff had recorded Leach's early-warning score as four instead of five, a discrepancy that prevented her condition from being flagged as urgent. The report also noted that staff failed to check her medical notes before her final appointment, leaving her feeling rushed and unsupported during a critical period. Although the MNSI investigation found no evidence that undetected elevated blood pressure affected the outcome, the failure to escalate her care remained a central point of contention.

Emergency Birth and Immediate Aftermath

Less than a day after her initial discharge, Leach and her partner Jacob King-Rhodes, 23, were preparing for a dinner when she was struck by early labour pains. They returned to Kettering General Hospital, where a midwife attached monitors to track the fetal heart rate and contractions. The situation deteriorated rapidly when the midwife could not find the baby's heartbeat and activated the emergency buzzer.

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A doctor subsequently discovered that Ralphie's heart rate had dropped to 60 beats per minute, far below the normal range of 100 to 160 beats per minute. An emergency caesarean section was performed on Mother's Day, resulting in the delivery of a newborn who was resuscitated but born without a heartbeat. Leach was initially told the baby only needed assistance with breathing, but she soon realized the severity of the situation when she saw him seizing and surrounded by medical tubes.

Neo-natal Ward Transfer and Diagnosis

Ralphie was transferred to the neo-natal ward at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where doctors diagnosed him with hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, a severe brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen. Medical staff informed Leach and King-Rhodes that the baby's organs were failing and there was no brain activity. Investigators were unable to determine exactly what had interrupted the oxygen supply to the baby during the birth process.

The MNSI investigation concluded that the baby's death was linked to the care received, though the agency does not attribute specific blame or responsibility to individual staff members. Faced with the heartbreaking reality of their son's condition, the couple made the decision to remove life support after several weeks. They spent time with Ralphie at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, describing the time together as beautiful despite the devastating circumstances.

Legal Action and Ongoing Impact

The loss has had a profound physical and emotional toll on Leach, who describes the following months as hell. She suffered from hives, hair loss, and severe withdrawal, struggling to process the death of her child. She has since engaged specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, who are examining the issues raised by the MNSI investigation to determine if further claims can be made.

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Leach hopes that her experience will help other mothers trust their instincts when medical concerns are not properly addressed. She fears she may never feel happiness again after the events of March 2025, but remains determined to highlight the failures in the system that led to her son's death. The case underscores the critical importance of adhering to triage protocols and ensuring that senior oversight is maintained in maternity care settings.