Mother Sentenced to Life for Murder of Infant Daughter After Delayed Hospital Visit

Sarah Ngaba, 32, received a mandatory life sentence with a minimum of 12 years for the 2019 murder of her seven-week-old daughter, Eliza. The infant suffered catastrophic injuries from violent shaking and impact, leaving her profoundly disabled. Ngaba delayed seeking help, taking a bath and buying a lottery ticket before finally taking her to the hospital. Eliza eventually died in 2022 from complications related to her injuries.

A mother who brutally attacked her infant daughter in a violent rage, then proceeded to take a bath and buy a lottery ticket before finally taking the child to the hospital, has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison after being convicted of murder.

The jury learned that the injuries sustained by seven-week-old Eliza Ngaba in the November 2019 assault, including a fractured skull, resulted from a combination of violent shaking and a significant impact to her head. Before transporting the visibly unwell infant to the hospital in a taxi, the 'callous and uncaring' Sarah Ngaba, 32, 'calmly' ran herself a bath.

She was also captured on closed-circuit television visiting a shop where she purchased a lottery ticket, before taking Eliza to the hospital by taxi on November 13, 2019. Ngaba, who was 'prone to outbursts of anger and irritability,' was originally convicted in 2020 of inflicting 'dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting' injuries on Eliza and was subsequently sentenced to 14 years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent in May 2021.

Following the attack, Eliza was placed into foster care, but her injuries left her 'profoundly disabled and vulnerable to severe complications from infection, including death,' as the court was told. After the child's death at age two in 2022 from a viral respiratory infection, police initiated a fresh investigation that ultimately resulted in Ngaba being charged with murder and convicted by a majority verdict last month.

Sentencing her to a mandatory life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years and 154 days, Mrs Justice Brunner KC stated that the attack on Eliza represented the 'culmination of increasingly hostile behavior' toward the infant. Ngaba was recorded on CCTV buying a lottery ticket before taking her seriously ill baby to the hospital.

The judge, having read a statement from Eliza's 'remarkable' foster parents, Laura and Gary Haynes, who expressed their deep love for Eliza and their daily grief over the loss of her 'bright and sunny nature,' remarked: 'Theirs was a stable and caring household and they clearly brought much love and happiness into her life.

' Addressing Ngaba in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court, the judge condemned her for hiring a taxi to transport Eliza, thereby delaying medical assistance and failing to maximize her daughter's chances of receiving effective treatment. Determining that Eliza's head was likely struck against a wall, the judge told Ngaba: 'The distribution of injuries shows this was not a momentary attack. The trigger for you losing your temper is not clear. The result of that assault was immediately catastrophic.

It would have been obvious to you straight away that Eliza had serious injuries but you continued to act in a callous way. You deliberately delayed and you deliberately concealed Eliza's terrible state. Instead you put your interests above hers.

' The judge noted that it was an unusual aspect of the case that Ngaba had already served six years and 211 days of her 14-year sentence for wounding, meaning that period should be deducted from a minimum term that would have otherwise been 19 years. In submissions prior to sentencing, prosecutor Lisa Hancox stated: 'The medical evidence in this case shows that Eliza's injuries were caused by two distinct and different mechanisms - that is shaking and impact.

Clearly the attack was prolonged.

' Ms Hancox indicated that Ngaba had exhibited growing hostility toward Eliza before the assault and described her response to the infant's collapse as 'callous and uncaring. ' She added: 'The prosecution case is that Eliza died as a result of a violent assault inflicted by her mother during what can properly be described as a loss of control amounting to a fit of rage. It was a sustained and aggressive assault upon a defenceless infant.

' Opening the case last month, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC reported that Eliza was born in September 2019 and, mere weeks into her life, was admitted to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Shropshire, on November 13, 2019, in a 'floppy, unresponsive and having seizures' condition. Mr Hankin stated that a witness, who observed Eliza via a video call on the morning of the assault, 'could see that her body was shaking,' and advised Ngaba to take the seven-week-old baby to the hospital immediately.

Despite this, Ngaba called for a taxi at 8:13 a.m., accepting a wait of more than half an hour until one was available, and only arrived at the hospital at 9:05 a.m. The taxi driver described Ngaba as being very calm and not appearing worried, Mr Hankin said. Ngaba 'made no reference to Eliza having suffered any physical trauma' when speaking to medical staff and gave the impression that her daughter was 'simply unwell,' according to the prosecutor





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Ngaba Eliza Ngaba Infant Murder Child Abuse Shaken Baby Syndrome Life Sentence Birmingham Crown Court Catastrophic Injuries Delayed Medical Treatment

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