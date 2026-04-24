Mother-to-be and Unborn Baby Died After Epilepsy Risks Not Fully Explained

An inquest has found that Megan Gardiner, 25, and her unborn son died after she suffered a fatal epileptic seizure. The hearing revealed she was not adequately informed about the risks associated with her epilepsy and medication during pregnancy, leading to concerns about the care she received.

A tragic inquest has revealed that Megan Gardiner, a 25-year-old mother-to-be, and her unborn son died after Ms. Gardiner suffered an epileptic seizure in June 2022.

The inquest heard that Ms. Gardiner, who had a particularly volatile form of epilepsy, was not adequately informed about the risks associated with her condition and medication during pregnancy. Her mother, Alison Woolcock, discovered her fallen between the bed and the wall at their home in Barry, South Wales. The medical cause of death was determined to be Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Epilepsy specialist Kim Morley testified that there were significant failures in Ms. Gardiner’s care, highlighting that her seizures were never effectively controlled by medication and that she presented with one of the highest risk profiles for SUDEP during pregnancy. Ms. Morley emphasized the crucial need for open and honest communication with pregnant women about the potential risks, including the possibility of SUDEP, to enable informed decision-making regarding their treatment.

She criticized the decision to reduce Ms. Gardiner’s Zonisamide medication without introducing an alternative, a practice she deemed highly dangerous. The lack of comprehensive counseling regarding the risks of reducing or stopping medication, and the potential for patients to seek information online, was also highlighted as a critical gap in her care.

The inquest also revealed that the family was not fully informed about the risk of 'sleep seizures,' and Ms. Woolcock stated that had she known, she would have co-slept with her daughter. This loss represents a second devastating tragedy for the Woolcock family, who previously lost their daughter Ellie to sudden infant death syndrome in 2001. Ms. Gardiner’s mother described her daughter as a beautiful, ambitious young woman with a vibrant personality and a passion for makeup artistry.

The family had raised concerns about the standard of care Ms. Gardiner received before and during her pregnancy, and the inquest is examining the advice and medication provided by medical professionals. The hearing also learned that Ms. Gardiner had declined sodium valproate, a medication recommended by doctors when other treatments proved ineffective. The family hopes the inquest will shed light on the circumstances surrounding Ms. Gardiner’s death and prevent similar tragedies in the future





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Epilepsy SUDEP Pregnancy Inquest Medical Negligence

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