Mother Who Fled Cartel Violence in Colombia Considers Return After Son Stabbed to Death in London

Alejandra Saldarriaga, 32, moved to the UK seeking safety from cartel violence, but her teenage son Brayan was stabbed to death at a house party in Hackney. Now she questions whether to return to Colombia or remain in London amidst rising youth knife crime.

A Colombia n mother who fled cartel violence in her homeland seeking safety in Britain is now contemplating a return after her 15-year-old son was stabbed to death at a house party in Hackney, east London.

Alejandra Saldarriaga, 32, moved to the UK three years ago with her two children, hoping to build a better life away from the relentless violence that plagues Colombia's cocaine trafficking hubs. But on May 25, her teenage son Brayan David Saldarriaga became the latest victim of London's escalating youth knife crime, a tragedy that has shattered the family's dreams.

The mother, now living in Haringey, north London, expressed her anguish and disillusionment, stating that the promise of safety that brought them to Britain has been put on pause. Brayan, described as a marvellous boy full of life, had adapted well to his new home, learned English, made many friends, and excelled in his studies. His death has left his family devastated and questioning the decision to leave Colombia in the first place.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 25, during a Bank Holiday house party in the Mabley Green area of Hackney. Witnesses reported that a fight broke out among the teenagers, and Brayan was found with fatal stab wounds in nearby Poplar Close. Disturbing footage circulating on social media showed screaming revelers fleeing the scene, and Brayan lying on the ground as others filmed his final moments.

A teenager who was with him watched helplessly via a Snapchat video, realizing his friend had been killed. The mother received a phone call from Brayan's friend informing her of the tragedy, triggering a wave of grief that has engulfed the family. Brayan's younger sister, aged four, keeps asking why her brother has not returned, unable to comprehend the permanence of death.

The family's Catholic faith has been tested by the prolonged wait for the release of Brayan's body, as the coroner retains control for forensic investigation-a stark contrast to the traditional burial within 48 hours in Colombia. Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder, one also facing a charge of possessing an offensive weapon, but their names are withheld due to their age.

London's knife crime epidemic continues to claim young lives, with teenagers increasingly at risk at unsanctioned gatherings known as linkups, which often escalate into violence fueled by alcohol and gang tensions. Figures show that crime in the capital has risen since Sadiq Khan became mayor, despite his assurances of safety. Brayan's death highlights the stark reality that even families fleeing extreme danger in their home countries are not immune to urban violence in Britain.

Ms. Saldarriaga, who left her violent hometown-a cocaine trafficking hub with one of the highest murder rates in Colombia-now faces a painful decision: whether to return to the country she fled, risking the dangers there, or to stay in London with her surviving child, haunted by the loss of her son. She has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs, but no amount of fundraising can fill the void left by Brayan's absence.

As she contemplates an uncertain future, the dream of a safe new life in Britain has been replaced by the nightmare of burying a child





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