Mother Who Murdered Newborn Begged for Funeral Donations on TikTok

Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty of murdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea June Wilson, and then shockingly solicited donations for the baby's funeral on TikTok.

Nicole Blain, a 30-year-old mother from Greenock, Glasgow, has been found guilty of the murder of her 19-day-old daughter, Thea June Wilson, in July 2023.

The High Court trial revealed that Thea suffered devastating injuries – broken ribs and three skull fractures – indicative of severe blunt force trauma. Blain initially attempted to deflect blame, falsely claiming a toddler present in the flat was responsible for the injuries, alleging she discovered Thea already harmed after waking from a nap.

However, prosecutors dismissed this account as fabricated, and the jury rejected her claims after a week-long trial. Judge Lord Scott stated a life sentence would be imposed, with the specific length of the custodial term to be determined later. The shocking details of the case were further compounded by Blain’s actions following the murder. In a display of callousness, she turned to TikTok, posting videos in the days after Thea’s death, actively soliciting donations for the baby’s funeral.

These videos included requests for funds to hire a horse and carriage for the coffin, framing the death as an ‘unexpected tragedy’. Disturbingly, she also shared clips of herself lip-syncing to music, including a song expressing a desire to be reunited with her daughter in the afterlife. Other posts showed her surrounded by Thea’s belongings, claiming she was ‘sleeping with Thea’s stuff’ to feel closer to her.

She also addressed rumors surrounding the baby’s death, asserting her knowledge of the events and dismissing the need for explanation. A resurfaced TikTok video from a gender reveal party showed Blain clutching a knife and displaying aggressive behavior, foreshadowing the tragedy to come. Throughout the trial, Blain maintained a facade of love for Thea, echoing this sentiment in text messages to the baby’s grandmother, Laura Wilson.

However, medical evidence presented in court painted a grim picture. A pathologist determined the injuries – including brain damage and bleeding behind the eyes – were consistent with violent shaking and repeated impacts against a hard surface. The possibility of accidental injury caused by a toddler was effectively ruled out. Thea was described as a ‘perfect’ baby at birth on June 25, 2023, but Blain had reportedly been struggling with post-natal depression.

Thea’s paternal grandmother testified about her last visit with the baby on July 8, 2023, recalling Thea as a ‘fantastic’ child. Blain broke down in tears as she was led away in handcuffs, awaiting sentencing next month. This case highlights the tragic consequences of postnatal depression and the devastating impact of violence on vulnerable infants





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