Mother Who Poisoned Son Given Indefinite Hospital Order

A mother who poisoned her eight-year-old son, believing they should die together during a mental health crisis, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The tragic death of Rhys, who had autism and mobility issues, has left a family devastated, with relatives describing him as a joyful child whose future was stolen. The court heard that the mother was suffering from a severe psychotic episode at the time, convinced her children were at risk from a paedophile ring. She was found unfit to stand trial. A harrowing 999 call captured the family discovering the boy's death. The judge imposed a hospital order as the most appropriate disposal, while police acknowledged the outcome would not erase the family's profound grief.

A mother who killed her eight-year-old son by poisoning his blackcurrant juice because she 'wanted to die together' has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Louise Cameron, 42, killed her son Rhys in their home in Billingham, Teesside, last September. The pair were found in their bedroom by Cameron's mother and sister - where it was clear Rhys had been dead for some time, Teesside Crown Court heard. At the time of the death Cameron was in the middle of a mental health episode, convinced her three children were going to be snatched by a paedophile ring.

She was initially charged with murder but was found unfit to enter a plea or stand trial. The court were played a harrowing 999 call made by the family pleading for help after finding Rhys who had mobility issues and learning difficulties. In the recording the caller could be heard telling the operator that Rhys was dead as they tried to encourage her to carry out CPR.

They told the operator that Cameron was on the bed with Rhys, saying, 'she might have done it but I just don't know'. Rhys' paternal aunt described how he 'brought joy' to all in his life A statement from Rhys' paternal aunt was read out in court, in which she described how her nephew 'brought joy' to all in her life. The court heard: 'Rhys was only eight years old when his life was taken.

He was a little boy with his own unique personality; he had his own way of seeing the world.

'Rhys was autistic but autism didn't define him. He was a child who deserved love, protection, understanding and the chance to grow up.

'Rhys had people who cared deeply for him. He brought joy to those who knew him, his smile, voice, his likes and dislikes, his routines and the things that made him unique. These are now memories that we hold on to because we will never have the opportunity to make new ones with him.

'The loss of Rhys has left a wound that can never heal, every birthday, Christmas, family gathering and ordinary day is a reminder that he should be here. 'We have been deprived of watching him grow, learn and develop into the person he was meant to become. The circumstances of Rhys' death make this loss even more painful.

'The knowledge of how Rhys died adds immeasurable anguish to our grief. 'The impact on our family has been devastating, we live with sadness, anger, heartbreak and unanswered questions. There is a constant sense of loss that follows us every day. Rhys' absence is felt in every part of our lives.

'What makes this loss even harder to live with is the belief that Rhys was failed by Louise. 'Nothing can bring Rhys back. Nothing can restore the years he was denied or the future that was stolen from him.

'We can only ask that the court remembers that this case is about a little boy whose life mattered, whose voice can no longer be heard and whose loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. 'The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the police officers, detectives, family liaison officers and our barristers who have supported us throughout this unimaginable journey. 'Rhys will forever be loved, forever missed and forever remembered.

' Addressing Rhys' family, Mrs Justice Williams said: 'I recognise the profound scale of your grief and the enormity of what you have been through. 'I know that you will never forget Rhys and he will be missed.

' Senior Investigating Officer T/Superintendent of Cleveland Police, Deb Fenny, said: 'We recognise that today's outcome will not lessen the profound pain felt by Rhys' family, but we hope it may provide them with a small measure of closure as they continue to navigate their unimaginable loss. 'Throughout these proceedings, they have demonstrated remarkable courage and resilience, and I sincerely hope they are now able to find some comfort in the support around them.

'It has been clear to everyone involved in this investigation just how deeply loved Rhys was and the lasting impact he had on those who knew him during his tragically short life. I hope his family and friends are able to hold on to the many happy memories they shared with him and find strength in those moments.

'This has been an incredibly distressing and complex case for all involved. I would like to acknowledge the unwavering professionalism, compassion and determination shown by my officers throughout.

'Their commitment has ensured we have reached this outcome whilst continuing to support Rhys' loved ones with care and dignity. Our thoughts remain with his family.

' Cameron was handed a hospital order after Mrs Justice Williams decided it was the 'most appropriate way' of dealing with the case





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Mother Poisoning Son Indefinite Hospital Order Rhys Billingham Mental Health Episode Autistic Child Death Cleveland Police Teesside Crown Court

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