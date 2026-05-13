Mother who wrote children's book about grief sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

Read the full news article to learn about Kouri Richins, who was convicted of murdering her husband and sentenced to life in prison. Explore the tragic circumstances surrounding her marriage and how she sought to start a new life. Also, read stories of Richins' husband and her impact on her sons.

A mother who wrote a children's book about helping youngsters cope with grief after her husband's death has been jailed for life after murdering him herself.

Kouri Richins, 26, poisoned her husband Eric, 39, with a Fentanyl-laced drink at their home near Park City, Utah, in March 2022. She was driven by mounting debts from her house-flipping business and plans to start a new life with another man. On her deceased husband's birthday, Richins was sentenced to life in prison.

Her legal team rested its case without calling any witnesses, and an eight-person jury found her guilty on all counts after deliberating for just under three hours. She conveyed a message to her sons after the sentencing, stating that she would never leave them and was sorry for any hurt caused





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