Motherhood Regret: Woman Who Never Wanted Children Agreed to Have Baby for Husband

Skye Inskip, who valued her freedom and career, reluctantly agreed to have a child to save her marriage. Despite initial relief at loving her daughter, she soon sank into misery and regret, now sharing her story as a warning.

Skye Inskip never wanted children. From childhood, her dream was to pursue an academic career, which she tenaciously built for herself. Her parents divorced multiple times, and she struggled with mental health issues including an eating disorder.

Growing up in a complicated family, she valued her liberty above all. Motherhood looked like a dreary life sentence she was happy to shun. When she started dating her husband, she made her position clear. He wanted a child desperately, and as they grew closer over nearly a decade, she realized that unless she gave him one, they would have to split up.

She loved him deeply and wanted to fulfill his dream of becoming a father, so against all her instincts, she agreed. Due to their ages-he was 54, she was 41-they underwent fertility checks. Years of traveling the world and partying had affected his sperm motility. They agreed to stop drinking to conceive naturally.

Skye secretly hid vodka in the wardrobe to quell her anxiety about what was to come. When she discovered she was pregnant in the spring, her stomach dropped. The pregnancy was smooth physically, but mentally it was one of the loneliest times in her life. She could not tell anyone how she felt, fearing she would be seen as selfish.

Her husband was delighted, spending hours planning and decorating the nursery while she pretended to need rest to avoid it. She worried constantly about her negative thoughts affecting the baby, sometimes drinking in secret to cope, which only made her feel worse. Determined to make the process as pain-free as possible, she elected for a C-section. Her daughter was born in winter 2022.

As soon as she held her, she felt pure love and relief, thinking she had been worrying for nothing. But as the drugs wore off and new parenthood began, she realized with horror how awful her life had become. Her husband became a control freak about the baby, correcting her swaddling and feeding. She struggled to find her feet as a new mother.

She loved her daughter dearly but handed her over to her husband at every opportunity, convincing herself it was about strengthening their bond. She loathed her post-partum body, feeling that years of gym training and healthy eating had gone to waste. She winced when people called her 'Mummy' and avoided other mothers completely, unable to relate to their joyful chatter. Worst of all, she hated that she hated it.

Her daughter was beautiful and happy, and she loathed herself for fearing her daughter might sense her feelings. As months passed and she lost the baby weight, she sank into the mire. Her therapist confirmed it was not postnatal depression-it was a profound regret. She now shares her story to help others who may feel similar shame.

The text continues to elaborate on her journey, the guilt, and the realization that her identity had been lost. She describes the hollow feeling of living a life she never wanted, and the constant battle between her love for her daughter and her hatred for the role she was forced into. She hopes that by speaking out, she can lessen the isolation for others who feel the same way.

The full account details the months of therapy and the slow process of accepting her decision while still grappling with the loss of her former self. She emphasizes the importance of honest conversations between partners before marriage and the need to prioritize one's own desires, even if it means ending a relationship. Her story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of sacrificing one's core values for love





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