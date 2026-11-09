Mothers Demand Valproate Compensation Amid Government Inaction

Emma Murphy and Janet Williams expose decades of sodium valproate risks and call for urgent compensation schemes for thousands of affected children in the UK.

Emma Murphy from Salford and Janet Williams near Blackpool have launched a public campaign seeking justice for thousands of children born with severe birth defects due to the epilepsy drug sodium valproate. The documentary 'Mums v Big Pharma' airs on BBC Two tonight at 9pm to highlight their years-long investigation into government regulators and pharmaceutical practices.

Historical Negligence and Medical Risks

Professor Henrietta Hughes, England's patient safety commissioner, described the damage caused by sodium valproate as a bigger scandal than thalidomide. She recommended a compensation scheme for families of children affected, noting that at least 20,000 children are thought to have been impacted in the UK since the 1970s. Despite these recommendations, the government has not established the scheme or issued a substantive response to her report in over two years.

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Personal Stories of Harm and Betrayal

Emma Murphy was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 12 and prescribed sodium valproate without any warnings from healthcare professionals about pregnancy risks. She continued the medication despite her husband Joe being supportive, which resulted in all five of their children aged 17 to 23 being affected by the drug. Murphy stopped taking the medication before conceiving her youngest child, Arron, who is now ten years old.

Janet Williams developed epilepsy around age 16 and received no information from neurologists about potential developmental damage. Her dosage increased repeatedly as the drug failed to stop her seizures, leading to obvious developmental issues in her firstborn child Lee, born in 1989, and her son Philip, who is now 34. Both children experienced withdrawal symptoms and failed to reach developmental milestones like walking or talking.

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Documenting Regulatory Failures and Legal Battles

The mothers filed a clinical negligence case against the NHS which collapsed after legal aid funding was withdrawn. They then sued drug manufacturer Sanofi, but the company defended itself by showing it had passed all relevant side-effect information to regulators. This legal dead end prompted the women to investigate the National Archives in London's Kew directly.

Documents revealed that in 1973, the Committee on Safety of Medicines acknowledged that anticonvulsants during pregnancy could produce abnormalities. However, the committee concluded the risk was low and the evidence was insufficient to justify stopping the drug or issuing warnings to manufacturers. Advisers stated that warnings could cause fruitless anxiety, a decision that allowed the drug to remain in widespread use for decades.

The Fight for Moral and Financial Justice

Janet Williams stated that Sanofi made millions off the drug while families dealt with lifelong preventable disabilities. She emphasized that the firm has a moral responsibility to the children affected by its products. The mothers are now seeking to meet with Prime Minister Andy Burnham to demand action, having submitted requests that have received no answer thus far.

Murphy credited Williams with saving her life by helping her understand the devastating harm caused by the medication. Their documentary exposes how government advisers downplayed risks for decades, leaving families to bear the burden of a medical scandal that remains unresolved despite overwhelming evidence of harm and regulatory knowledge.