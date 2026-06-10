Motherwell and Wishaw MSP praises community spirit at Morningside Care Home

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has praised the strong community spirit at Morningside Care Home after attending its Gala King and Queen Coronation celebrations. The event brought together residents, families, staff and members of the local community for a day of celebration, recognising not only the crowning of the home's Gala King and Queen but also the lives, achievements and contributions of residents. The celebration formed part of Morningside Care Home's ongoing efforts to strengthen connections between residents and the wider community while recognising the important role older people play in local life. Ms Adamson said it was a real pleasure to attend Morningside Care Home's Gala King and Queen Coronation celebrations and to spend time with residents, their families and the dedicated staff team. The event was about much more than the crowning of a Gala King and Queen. It was an opportunity to celebrate the lives, experiences and contributions of residents and to bring people together in a spirit of friendship and community. The care home staff work tirelessly to create opportunities for residents to remain active, engaged and connected to their community, and events like this demonstrate the positive difference that makes. Congratulations to the newly crowned Gala King and Queen, and to everyone involved in organising such a wonderful day.

The celebration formed part of Morningside Care Home 's ongoing efforts to strengthen connections between residents and the wider community while recognising the important role older people play in local life.

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has praised the strong community spirit at Morningside Care Home after attending its Gala King and Queen Coronation celebrations. The event brought together residents, families, staff and members of the local community for a day of celebration, recognising not only the crowning of the home's Gala King and Queen but also the lives, achievements and contributions of residents.

Clare Adamson joined guests at the event and assisted in announcing the election results for the Gala King and Queen, helping mark what proved to be a memorable occasion for all involved.

Ms Adamson said it was a real pleasure to attend Morningside Care Home's Gala King and Queen Coronation celebrations and to spend time with residents, their families and the dedicated staff team. The event was about much more than the crowning of a Gala King and Queen. It was an opportunity to celebrate the lives, experiences and contributions of residents and to bring people together in a spirit of friendship and community.

The care home staff work tirelessly to create opportunities for residents to remain active, engaged and connected to their community, and events like this demonstrate the positive difference that makes. Congratulations to the newly crowned Gala King and Queen, and to everyone involved in organising such a wonderful day.





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Morningside Care Home Motherwell And Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson Gala King And Queen Coronation Community Spirit

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