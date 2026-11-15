Moto Builds Solar Farms To Bypass Grid Delays For UK EV Chargers

Moto circumvents slow UK grid connections by constructing on-site solar farms at 70 service stations to power rapid EV charging hubs ahead of demand.

Moto, the operator of 70 service stations across the United Kingdom, is constructing solar farm s adjacent to its motorway sites to power electric vehicle charging hubs. This strategic infrastructure shift addresses critical failures in national grid connectivity that have stalled the rapid expansion of EV charging networks. The company has secured planning consent for four specific solar sites, including a 7-megawatt array at Wetherby, as it seeks to ensure electricity availability outpaces consumer demand.

Moto Solar Infrastructure Strategy

Ken McMeikan, the chief executive of Moto, has identified the speed of grid power delivery as a primary operational frustration. He noted that while demand for electric charging grows exponentially, the provision of sufficient power to motorway service areas lags significantly behind. Moto is now planning more than a dozen solar sites to mitigate this bottleneck, effectively generating its own clean energy to support its ultra-rapid charging infrastructure.

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The scale of this initiative is substantial. Mr. McMeikan estimates that within four years, the electricity dispensed across Moto service areas will equal half the output of an average nuclear power station. The company is also negotiating for 11 additional locations to expand this self-sufficient energy network further.

Grid Connection Delays And Technical Hurdles

The urgency behind Moto's solar strategy stems from severe delays in securing traditional power connections. Mr. McMeikan stated that it can take four years to establish power at each new site, a timeline that leaves operators operating years behind market demand. He emphasized that infrastructure must be ahead of demand to ensure motorists always have access to functional charging points.

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Data from the Department for Transport highlights the severity of the shortage. As of July 2024, only 10 percent of motorway service areas in England possessed the necessary power capacity to meet rapid charge point requirements through to 2035. Approximately half of these locations need to increase their capacity by a factor of two to ten times to support the anticipated growth in electric vehicle usage.

Physical engineering challenges further complicate grid connections. Service areas are often located far from urban centers, requiring cables to be laid across miles of farmland. To illustrate these difficulties, Moto previously employed tunnellers to drill beneath busy eight-lane carriageways to connect chargers to distant substations, a complex and costly process.

Stakeholder Positions And Industry Context

Installers in the sector have warned that planning issues and slow administrative processes for grid connections are actively holding back EV projects. The industry standard for waiting times is incompatible with the rapid pace of electric vehicle adoption. Moto's decision to bypass traditional grid reliance represents a significant shift in how major transport operators view energy security.

Mr. McMeikan described the effort to secure sufficient electricity as a gargantuan undertaking. By taking control of energy generation, Moto aims to eliminate the uncertainty associated with external power providers. This proactive stance contrasts with the reactive approach of many competitors who remain dependent on the national grid's capacity to upgrade.

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Specific Projects And Real World Impact

Moto is already implementing specific solar projects to support its charging network. In addition to the 7-megawatt site at Wetherby, the company has planned a 7.15-megawatt solar development at Donington Park services on the M1. A separate 4-megawatt site has also been designated for Stirling, demonstrating a geographically diverse approach to energy generation.

The impact on customers will be immediate and tangible. Moto is the leading provider of ultra-rapid EV charging points on the UK motorway network. Its Rugby site on the M6, for example, already operates 64 rapid electric vehicle chargers. The addition of solar-backed power ensures these chargers can operate at full capacity without being throttled by grid limitations.

By buying or renting farmland around its service areas to install solar farms backed by battery storage, Moto is creating a resilient energy model. This structure allows the company to maintain high-speed charging capabilities regardless of external grid failures or upgrades. As the UK continues its transition to electric mobility, this self-sufficient approach may serve as a template for other large-scale transport operators facing similar infrastructure constraints.