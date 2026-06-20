MotoGP Brno: Fernandez Leads Qualifying, Martin Faces Double Lap Penalty

MotoGP Brno qualifying saw Fernandez lead the pack, while Martin faces a double lap penalty for his role in a five-rider pile-up. The Brno weekend is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory.

After team-mate Ai Ogura surprised by being fastest on Friday, Fernandez put his RS-GP on top on Saturday morning. Fernandez finished a massive 0.8s clear of Ducati's reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez .

However, Marquez stayed on old soft rubber, while Fernandez was among those to prepare for qualifying with a fresh tyre time attack. Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Aprilia's title contender Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Martin ran off track while practicing the penalty loop this morning, perhaps unsighted by team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who was on the outside of Turn 7 to let other riders' pass. has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday's race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader is making a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago. Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event.

The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez's injury issues. The MotoGP paddock is filled with concerns and uncertainties as the Brno weekend draws to a close.

The top riders are still looking for a solution to the bike's performance issues, and the manufacturers are working tirelessly to address these problems. Meanwhile, the riders are struggling to find the right setup for their bikes, and the competition is getting fiercer by the day. The Brno circuit is known for its challenging layout, and the riders are having to push their bikes to the limit to get the best possible performance.

The MotoGP paddock is a hotbed of activity, with teams and riders working together to fine-tune their bikes and get the best possible results. The Brno weekend is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the weekend's racing. The MotoGP paddock is a place where the world's best riders come to compete, and the Brno weekend is no exception.

The riders are pushing themselves to the limit, and the competition is getting fiercer by the day. The Brno circuit is a challenging track, and the riders are having to be at the top of their game to get the best possible results. The MotoGP paddock is a place where the world's best riders come to compete, and the Brno weekend is no exception.

The riders are pushing themselves to the limit, and the competition is getting fiercer by the day. The Brno circuit is a challenging track, and the riders are having to be at the top of their game to get the best possible results





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