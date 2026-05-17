MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Fabio Di Giannantonio on terrifying crash between Marquez and Acosta

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio shares his experience of riding through the crash between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta, where Marquez slammed into the back of Acosta's KTM, causing a terrifying incident.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio says he "just tried to hide inside my fairing" when he rode through the crash between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta .after a terrifying incident involving Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez .

Acosta's KTM suffered a technical issue exiting Turn 9 onto the back straight and lost power, with Marquez slamming into the back of him. He suffered an injury to his hand but was able to restart, with Di Giannantonio going on to win the shortened 12-lap race. Giving his first comments on the incident, Di Giannantonio said: "I didn't see the images yet.

I just saw lots of pieces flying around and just tried to honestly hide myself inside the fairing and try to pass through. I think Pedro had a problem or something, but after it was difficult to understand what happened. Everything was super-fast. I was just trying to hide myself.

That's it.

" In the press conference, he added: "Honestly, I arrived there and I saw a lot of pieces going around, and a lot pieces also already catching us on the straight. So, honestly, I didn't really react well because I just tried to hide myself behind the fairing. I was scared.

Then when I saw big pieces going around, I just continued to hide myself but it was not enough for sure. Then I got hit; they said to me it was a tyre or something. I don't know how to reply to these things; we've just been super lucky.

" This marked Di Giannantonio's first win since 2023, as well as his first for the VR46 squad, who also hadn't tasted a grand prix victory since then. But his thoughts remained with Alex Marquez, as well as Johann Zarco, who was taken to hospital after a crash in the first restart at Turn 1.

"I'm happy about the win, happy about the performance, because for sure we need to give credit to the team who did a great job to allow me to push like this and make this result. I knew Johann got injured, but he's ok, Alex too. Me, I'm ok. It's an amazing sport, we have dangers - we know this. But first of all we are humans. Rollecoaster day.





crash_motogp / 🏆 33. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motogp Catalan Grand Prix Fabio Di Giannantonio Alex Marquez Pedro Acosta Crash Technical Issue Lost Power Slamming Into The Back Of Him Injury To His Hand Restart Shortened 12-Lap Race Giving His First Comments On The Incident Honestly Hide Myself Inside The Fairing Tried To Pass Through Tire Or Something Johann Zarco Taken To Hospital After A Crash In The First R

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