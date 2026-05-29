MotoGP Proposes Four Safety Measures After Zarco and Márquez Incidents

MotoGP's sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta has outlined four potential safety improvements following crashes involving Johann Zarco and Álex Márquez. The proposals include increased grid spacing, a ban on holeshot devices, added wheel protection, and a warning light system for stalled bikes.

The recent MotoGP events, particularly incidents involving riders Johann Zarco and Álex Márquez , have prompted an urgent review of safety measures. Following a technical failure suffered by Pedro Acosta in Barcelona and a crash at Mugello where Zarco's leg was trapped between a wheel and exhaust, MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta convened a meeting with team principals to explore improvements.

The consensus is that existing regulations and processes were correctly followed, but four key proposals have emerged to enhance safety: increasing grid spacing to prevent bunch-ups at the first corner, banning ride-height devices (holeshot devices) at the start to reduce risky braking maneuvers, adding protective covers around rear wheels and swingarms to prevent limbs from being caught, and implementing a warning light system to alert riders of a stalled bike ahead. These measures aim to address recurring hazards and could be implemented as early as 2027, though grid changes may require circuit modifications





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Motogp Safety Johann Zarco Álex Márquez Carlos Ezpeleta Grid Spacing Holeshot Device Bike Protection Warning System 2027

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