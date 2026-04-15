MotoGP Rider Market Buzz: Alex Marquez Eyes KTM Switch Amid Ducati's Aprilia Challenge

Speculation is rife in the MotoGP paddock as rider contracts for the 2027 season are nearing completion. Alex Marquez is reportedly set to join factory KTM, a significant move after a strong performance with Ducati, which is currently facing intense competition from Aprilia. The impending commercial framework agreement between MSMA and MGPSEG is expected to trigger a flurry of official announcements, potentially reshaping the grid for years to come.

The 2027 MotoGP rider market is beginning to take shape, with numerous agreements reportedly in place. However, official confirmations are on hold, awaiting the finalization of a crucial five-year commercial framework between the manufacturers’ association (MSMA) and MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), the entity formerly known as Dorna. Once this foundational deal is signed, the paddock is poised for a cascade of rider announcements that will set the stage for the upcoming seasons.

Among the most anticipated moves is that of Alex Marquez. After four seasons with Ducati, which saw him achieve three victories and a runner-up finish in 2025, he is widely expected to transition to a factory KTM ride. This potential switch comes just one year after Ducati elevated him to factory rider status for development purposes, even though he continued to race under the Gresini colours. His standout 2025 campaign, where he was only outpaced by his brother Marc and outperformed all other Ducati riders, clearly impressed the Borgo Panigale executives. This performance prompted them to grant him a more influential role in the evolution of the bike.

Marquez was provided with the latest Desmosedici specification, the GP26, and became an instrumental figure in developing a prototype that has since faced a formidable challenge from Aprilia. The Noale-based manufacturer, Aprilia, has demonstrated exceptional form this season, securing victories in the opening three rounds with Marco Bezzecchi and currently holding the top two positions in the championship standings with both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. This dominant performance by Aprilia has left Ducati in a precarious position, with no option but to fully commit resources to regain ground against their domestic rivals.

Under different circumstances, the influence of both Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, who is also rumored to be heading to Aprilia next season, on bike development might have been curtailed. However, Ducati finds itself unable to sideline either of these key riders given the current competitive landscape. Alex Marquez himself acknowledged the current situation, stating that Aprilia is performing better than Ducati due to their race wins. He reflected on the previous year when Ducati held the advantage, and Aprilia struggled to match them. This season, however, Ducati has appeared somewhat stagnant, and Marquez expressed hope for a breakthrough that would allow them to move forward.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Marquez insists that his focus remains firmly on assisting Ducati in their pursuit of returning to the pinnacle of the sport. He emphasized that manufacturers typically maximize the output of their contracted riders until the end of their agreements and that Ducati has not altered its approach due to market rumors. The team continues to work with its four contracted factory riders, indicating a continued commitment to their current development path.

Marquez, currently sitting in eighth place in the championship standings with a best result of sixth in Brazil, finds this season’s performance a stark contrast to his leading position at the same stage last year, following a remarkable streak of three consecutive second-place finishes. The uncertainty surrounding the commercial agreement underscores the dynamic nature of MotoGP, where rider movements and manufacturer strategies are intrinsically linked to the sport's business operations.





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motogp Alex Marquez KTM Ducati Aprilia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tardozzi: WorldSBK tyre leap linked to Pirelli MotoGP developmentPeter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

MotoGP Rider Market Shake-Up: 2027 Grid Faces Major TransformationThe 2027 MotoGP season anticipates a historic grid overhaul, with several key rider contracts and team arrangements still pending due to ongoing financial negotiations. Major teams like Ducati, Honda, and Aprilia are making significant moves, while young talents emerge, shaping the sport's future.

Read more »

Ducati 850cc MotoGP prototype on track at MisanoPeter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

Marc Marquez: Aprilia MotoGP dominance “not any surprise”Peter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

Ducati carries out 850cc MotoGP bike shakedown at MisanoThe Italian manufacturer has taken advantage of a private event on Monday at Misano to run the bike and the Pirelli tyres for next year; only Aprilia yet to take to the track with its 850cc prototype

Read more »

Alex Cooper Calls Out Alix Earle Publicly, Addressing Feud RumorsCall Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper addressed long-standing rumors of a feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle in a public video, calling for direct confrontation and transparency about the issues. The video marks the culmination of months of speculation surrounding their relationship, and the impact of the end of their collaboration.

Read more »