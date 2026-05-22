Motorcycle biker is branded a malingerer and illegal claimer after suing for £5million compensation

A 'malingering' biker has been branded an 'unembarrassed liar' by a judge after suing a driver and his insurer for £5million in compensation after a car pulled out in front of his motorbike in June 2019.

A 'malingering' biker has been branded an 'unembarrassed liar' by a judge after he claimed £5million in compensation after crashing his motorbike, including £160,000 for someone to walk his dog for an hour a day.

Grant Greening-Steer, 51, from New Milton, Hampshire, sued a driver and his insurer for £5million in compensation after a car pulled out in front of his Yamaha motorbike in June 2019. The driver and insurer's lawyers unveiled surveillance footage which they said showed Mr Greening-Steer was walking normally and capable of working, proving he is a 'malingerer' and deliberately lying about his claims.

At the High Court on May 22, Mr Justice Ritchie dismissed Mr Greening-Steer's claim after finding he was a 'regular, detailed, unembarrassed liar, with the aim of gaining higher damages than he is honestly entitled to.

' Despite claiming he struggled to walk, Mr Greening-Steer was shown to have travelled 55 miles before investigators lost sight of him. He was left with a range of disabilities, including problems standing which meant he required both a standard and off-road mobility scooter to get around, struggling with getting in and out of the bath, 'a limited walking range' and debilitating fatigue. He also struggled with buttons and laces.

Despite these, he successfully ran a refrigerated trailer business, but the crash made running it impossible. He claimed damages including £1.8million for lifetime care and assistance, £116,176 for holidays, and £160,655 to pay someone to walk his dog for an hour every day.

However, the judge found his claim to be worth only £378,420, and his entire claim was thrown out





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Motorcycle Crash £5Million Compensation Malingering Liar Surveillance Footage Claim Verification Legal Action Defense Team

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