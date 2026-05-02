Motorcyclist Dies in Salford Road Collision

A man in his 40s died after a collision between a car and a motorbike on the East Lancs Road in Salford. The car driver also died after being taken to hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A tragic incident unfolded on the East Lancs Road in Salford on Friday afternoon, May 1st, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. The collision, described as a major smash, involved a car and a motorbike at the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Old Clough Lane in Worsley.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene at approximately 2pm, immediately closing off the dual carriageway in both directions between Walkden Road and the M60 junction. The closure extended to the slip road leading off the anti-clockwise M60 at junction 14, causing significant traffic congestion that extended back onto the motorway itself. The immediate priority for authorities was securing the scene and providing medical assistance to those involved.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sustained injuries and was urgently transported to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead. The motorcyclist, also a man in his 40s, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, led by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

The SCIU remained at the location for several hours, meticulously gathering evidence and analyzing the scene. Debris from the impact was scattered across the road, and police tape cordoned off the affected area to facilitate the investigation. Witnesses reported the presence of an air ambulance, confirming the severity of the situation. The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that one individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, later identified as the car driver.

The incident prompted a public appeal for information, with authorities urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses relevant footage – CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone recordings – to come forward and assist with the investigation. The police are particularly interested in any information pertaining to the moments leading up to the collision, hoping to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired.

A formal statement released by GMP expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased motorcyclist. The statement reiterated the appeal for witnesses and provided contact details for those with information. Individuals can reach the police directly on 0161 856 4741, referencing log number 1826 of May 1st, 2026. Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously through GMP’s online ‘report tool’ or via the LiveChat function on their website, www.gmp.police.uk.

For those who prefer to remain completely anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111. The East Lancs Road remained closed for a considerable period, causing significant disruption to traffic flow. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available. The community is deeply saddened by this loss, and support is being offered to those affected by the tragedy





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Salford East Lancs Road Motorcycle Collision Death Police Investigation

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