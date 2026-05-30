Motorist Refuses to Pay Parking Ticket Despite Paying for a Ticket, Claims 'Major Keying Error' by Euro Car Parks

A motorist, Glenn Orrah, from Sheffield, received a parking ticket while on holiday in Louth, Lincolnshire, despite paying for a ticket. Euro Car Parks suggested a 'major keying error' when he entered his registration details into the pay and display machine. Orrah appealed on the Euro Car Parks website, arguing for a 10-minute grace period. However, his appeal was unsuccessful due to entering only the last three digits of his registration number. Euro Car Parks offered to close the matter in return for a £20 administration fee, which is in line with the British Parking Association's (BPA) code of conduct for 'major keying errors'. Orrah refused to pay the fee and is prepared to take the case to court.

A motorist, Glenn Orrah , from Sheffield, received a parking ticket while on holiday in Louth, Lincolnshire, despite paying for a ticket. Euro Car Parks suggested a ' major keying error ' when he entered his registration details into the pay and display machine .

Orrah appealed on the Euro Car Parks website, arguing for a 10-minute grace period. However, his appeal was unsuccessful due to entering only the last three digits of his registration number. Euro Car Parks offered to close the matter in return for a £20 administration fee, which is in line with the British Parking Association's (BPA) code of conduct for 'major keying errors'. Orrah refused to pay the fee and is prepared to take the case to court





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Glenn Orrah Euro Car Parks Parking Ticket Pay And Display Machine Appeal BPA Code Of Conduct Major Keying Error £20 Administration Fee Taking The Case To Court

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